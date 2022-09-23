Alleged assault on police officer, affront to human dignity ― NHRC boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has described the alleged brutal assault of Inspector Teju Moses by Professor Zainab Duke Abiola as an affront to the human rights and dignity of the human person.

Reacting to the report of the alleged inhuman and degrading treatment of the police officer by the professor on the refusal to breach professional ethics during the course of duty, Ojukwu said there is no justification for any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment.

A statement by the commission on Friday, expressed disappointment over the professor’s action, as every individual has a duty to respect and protect the rights and dignity of the human person under any circumstance as it is “a criminal offence to assault the state agent.”

Ojukwu further stated that though the alleged violator and some of her cohorts have been arrested and will be duly prosecuted, the NHRC will monitor the proceedings from beginning to end, to ensure that justice is served diligently.

He said that the NHRC acknowledges the challenge in attaching police officers to individuals, “We enjoin Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to carry out this statutory responsibility with caution to avoid exposing officers and men to hazards and risks such as the case of Inspector Teju Moses.”

The NHRC boss also hinted that the commission is not unmindful of the fact that the personnel of the NPF have been exposed to different forms of violations in the course of their work.

“As Nigerians, we all have the duty to protect them in order to encourage them to carry out their work in the best interest of the nation. Although the security of life and property remains the sole responsibility of the NPF, this does not mean that they do not deserve to be protected” Ojukwu added and called on relevant authorities including the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to consistently raise awareness on positive change of attitude of citizens to act in a way that promotes peace in the country.

