Alleged assault on Abure: Edo LP wants Police to fish out Oruche, others

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State yesterday called on the Commissioner of Police to arrest Precious Oruche for allegedly assaulting and cyber-bullying the national chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure.

Hon. Elizabeth Ativie, the state’s LP chairman, who made the call while addressing journalists, strongly condemned the alleged attack on Abure.

It was reported that Abure was allegedly assaulted at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and at Benin Airport by Precious Oruche, alias ‘Mama P’, an alleged content creator and social-media influencer.

Ativie said the police should also extend their dragnet to those she claimed were Mama P’s sponsors, to serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to imitate her actions.

She maintained that the party would not allow itself or its leaders to be intimidated or humiliated, and announced plans to institute a fundamental rights suit against the accused.

“We want to state categorically that the party will not allow itself or its leaders to be intimidated or humiliated by any individual or persons, no matter how highly connected.

“Ms Precious Oruche has clearly crossed the line, and we will seek the protection of the law against any premeditated actions targeted at the party or its officials.

“Democracy must be protected, and actions designed to turn Nigeria into a lawless state must not be allowed to flourish.

“Character assassination, assault and cyber-bullying are serious crimes, and we think that the police must fish out Ms Precious Oruche’s sponsors and cohorts and bring them to justice,” Ativie said.

Ativie said the allegations levelled by Oruche against the national chairman, that Julius Abure is the one frustrating Nigerians; that the police have declared him wanted over forgery; that Abure and his executive have destroyed the Labour Party; that it was the party leadership that ruined “their” chances; that Abure was the reason why Obi is no longer in the Labour Party; and that the tenure of the present leadership has expired — were not true.

She, however, appealed to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to educate his followers and provide them with accurate information so that they are not misguided.

