National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, has called on all members of the party and the public to dismiss the social media report that he has been arrested and detained by the security agencies.

Abure in a 57-second video, flanked by High Chief Peter Ameh, who wore a brown flowing gown, the Acting National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu amongst ther personal aides, said, he is fine and free of any kind of restriction rumoured about him.

The Labour Party Leader said, “I was travelling, I have to come out of my vehicle to do this short video, to say that, it is a rumour and all members of the Labour Party and the public should disregard this rumour.

“This our political detractors thrive in falsehood, they thrive in lies. We urge all our supporters to ignore this.

To assure the members that the video was fresh, Abure said “Today is Friday, the 16th of June, I am here to do this short Video. I Am fine and there is nothing wrong with me.

Nigerian Tribune has seen an earlier video recorded showing a scene of an intense argument between security personnel and the supporters of the Labour Party over the poor handling of the National leader of the Labour Party.

In a video lasting two minutes and twenty-one seconds, posted by Ansalem Eragbe and circulated by High Chief Peter Ameh, decked in the same flowing gown as was in the video he stood by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, was heard saying “I am not happy with the way you people drag my national…” amidst quarrels by supporters of the party and chairman.

The suspended Youth Leader, in a phone interview with the Nigerian Tribune said the National Chairman of the Labour Party was in the FCID area 10.

The Labour Party in a statement signed by the National publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiora Ifoh further dismissed the two minutes twenty one seconds video as fake and a propaganda tool by the renegade Apapa group against the leadership of the Labour Party.

The statement reads in part that: “a video being broadcast by renegade former members of our Party led by Lamidi Apapa where they claimed that our National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure was arrested as fake.

“The 10 second video published by the former Youth Leader of the Labour Party, Anselem Eragbe contains images of Police officers who were arguing among themselves over an unexplained matter. Neither Abure nor any of our leaders appeared on the video.





“The security agencies are not after Abure and have no reason whatsoever to seek his arrest. If they need his attention, they will invite him personally or even through his several security details.

“For the record, Abure attended the court session today at the ongoing Presidential Appeal Tribunal and he is presently attending to some official engagements.

“Nigerians must by now know the capacity of the Apapa group to misinform and propagate fake news. We therefore ask Nigerians to disregard yet another attempt by these renegades to smear the character of our distinguished chairman, Obiora stated in the statement.