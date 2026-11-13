Alleged $4.5bn, N2.8bn fraud: Court throws out Emefiele’s objection, admits Supreme Court judgment

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, on Friday admitted a Certified True Copy (CTC) of a Supreme Court judgment linking the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to properties forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

Justice Oshodi arrived at the decision after overruling objections raised by the counsel for the former CBN helmsman, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), and Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel for the second defendant, Henry Omoile.

In his ruling on the admissibility of the document, Justice Oshodi declared that a CTC of a Supreme Court judgment qualified as a public document under the Evidence Act.

The court held that the fact that only the lead judgment was tendered did not render it incomplete or inadmissible.

But Justice Oshodi restricted the use of the judgment to establishing what was decided in the previous case, with a further clarification that it could not serve as evidence for or against any party in the ongoing trial.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyer, Oyedepo (SAN), had tendered the document through an EFCC investigator, Alvan Gurumnaan.

Oyedepo had insisted that the document sought to be tendered was a duly certified true copy of a Supreme Court decision and satisfied the requirements of Sections 102 and 104 of the Evidence Act.

But Emefiele’s lawyer, Ojo (SAN), opposed the admissibility of the document, contending that the judgment was signed by only four justices, whereas decisions of the apex court were ordinarily delivered by a panel of five or seven justices.

The SAN equally argued that the judgment arose from a non-conviction proceeding and was therefore irrelevant to the prosecution’s case.

For his part, counsel for the second defendant, Kotoye (SAN), aligned with the submission and prayed the court to reject the document, particularly as it was tendered after proceedings had commenced.

Meanwhile, shortly after Justice Oshodi’s ruling, the cross-examination of the seventh prosecution witness, Alvan Gurumnaan, by Emefiele’s counsel, Ojo (SAN), on his role in the investigation began.

Gurumnaan informed Justice Oshodi that he personally obtained statements, analysed bank records and coordinated other members of the investigation team.

The EFCC operative equally confirmed that he interviewed the Managing Director (MD) of Zenith Bank, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, but said he could not immediately recall whether a statement was obtained from him after the interview.

Gurumnaan, who is a legal practitioner, revealed that the investigation involved hundreds of interviews with CBN officials, commercial bank staff and personnel of other government agencies.

Emefiele is answering questions on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged gratification, corrupt demands and abuse of office, involving the sums of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is standing trial on three counts of alleged unlawful acceptance of gifts.

The case has been adjourned until December 17, 2026, for the continuation of cross-examination.