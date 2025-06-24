Alleged $4.5bn fraud: Emefiele seeks forensic review of WhatsApp chats

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has requested a forensic review of WhatsApp conversations submitted as evidence in his ongoing $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion fraud trial.

Emefiele’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olalekan Ojo, made the application before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja.

The defence is contesting the authenticity of WhatsApp messages extracted from a mobile device referred to in court as “iPhone 2,” which was used by the prosecution to tender printed chat logs allegedly linked to the fraud.

Ojo (SAN) argued that a thorough forensic analysis is essential to verify the credibility of the digital communications, which form a core part of the evidence in the 19-count charge of conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud brought against Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In response, EFCC counsel, Chineye Okezie opposed the application, asserting that once an exhibit has been admitted into evidence, it must remain in the custody of the court until the trial concludes.

She further argued that the defence failed to provide sufficient details regarding the proposed forensic examination, including the name of the laboratory, the qualifications of the personnel to conduct the review, and how long the process would take.

“The defendants have not offered any options of accredited forensic labs for the court to consider,” Okezie said.

She suggested that the EFCC’s Director of Forensics be allowed to nominate a suitable lab and called for safeguards, such as maintaining the chain of custody and conducting the review in the presence of a prosecution-appointed representative.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until September 15, 2025, for ruling on the application.