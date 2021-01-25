Alleged $2m money laundering: Court frees Atiku’s Lawyer, Giwa-Osagie

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Court frees Atiku’s Lawyer, Court remands father, 53-year-old arraigned, SDP's leadership, Court acquits unstable man, Court strikes out charges, You have a case to answer, Foreign debts recovery, restraining NPA from INTELS’ berths, tiv-Jukun crisis, Court fixes November 30, Court convicts seven, fake lawyer, Court adjourns TPMS trial, Court dismisses suit, NULGE, Malabu oil, FG, Aliyu Abubakar, Businessman, fraud, Court sentences 20-year-old girl, EFCC, Witnesses, Adoke, Adoke’s trial, Appeal Court, deregistration of political parties, INEC, Civil servant, court, criminal trespass, intimidation, Court remands man, Technician , court, false information, police,court , job seeker, Court, stealing , mobile phone,Court remands farmer, Offa bank robbery trial , court, Trader remanded for raping girl, fraud, police, court, Ize-Iyamu, Court, EFCC, money laundering, Court adjourns N8.1bn suit, Pirates, fishing vessel, Lagos, Civil servant, motorist, Court,inflicting injuries, FG, Court, alleged forgery, Obinna Uzor, lawyer, EFCC, Oil deal, businessman, court,court, imprisonment , impersonation

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the $2million money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The judge held, among others, that the EFCC failed to establish that the money was obtained illegally.

The EFCC had filed a three-count against the senior lawyer for allegedly laundering $2million in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Also named in the charge was Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who is said to be his brother.

It would be recalled that the EFCC alleged that the two defendants conspired with each other to make a cash payment of $2million on February 12, 2019, without going through a financial institution.

The offence is said to be contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and was liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same act.

Both men had pleaded not guilty at their arraignment before the court in August 2019.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Alleged $2m money laundering: Court frees Atiku’s Lawyer, Giwa-Osage

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19  vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Alleged $2m money laundering: Court frees Atiku’s Lawyer, Giwa-Osage

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Ebonyi killings: Umahi suspends all political appointees from Effium community

Latest News

Border security: Gov Ayade, EU-ECOWAS destroy 260 arms, 5,510 ammunitions in Calabar

Latest News

Police give officers marching orders over alleged influx of ‘strange’…

Latest News

Sunday Igboho: I will soon visit all Southwest states to issue quit notices to Fulani…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More