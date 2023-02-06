Barring unforeseen circumstances, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will on Tuesday, February 7, deliver judgment on the trial of Jide Omokore, an ally of a former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Omokere, alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo were being prosecuted on a nine-count criminal charge for allegedly diverting about $1.6 billion said to be part of proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government.

Jide Omokere and his co-defendants were initially arraigned on July 4, 2016.

However, following more findings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned the defendants on November 21, 2016, before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba alongside two of Omokore’s companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Ltd.

Part of the offences was said to be contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and punishment under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

It would be recalled that Mr Olutaye Ayeni, one of the witnesses called by the EFCC had told the court on April 26, 2018, that he sold cars worth $8 million to Jide Omokore who bought them for friends and associates.

Ayeni, chief executive officer, Skymit Motors and the 7th prosecution witness said, “We sold to the defendant Mercedes Benz S550 at the cost of N26 million in the name of Mbanefo David/Chief Omokore and another Mercedes M350 at the cost of 23 million in the name of Nneka Bricks”.

According to a document already in evidence before the court, “$1.26 million was credited to Skymit. Other payments received from the defendant’s Skye Bank account include – $1millon on November 6, 2013; two payments of $ 1 million each on July 8, 2014; $ 1.5 million on August 11, 2014, and $ 1 million on September 17, 2014.”

