All zones will reject Tinubu in 2027 —Gbenga Hashim’s group

THE Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has said voters across the North and the South will reject President Bola Tinubu’s bid for reelection in 2027.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the South West coordinator of GHSM, Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, said the party’s ‘usual arrogance and false sense of invincibility’ will once again lead to its downfall at the polls.

“In 2023, it was in this same manner that the Lagos APC dismissed opposition elements as ‘online politicians,’ only to lose the presidential election in Lagos to the very people they mocked,” Abass stated.

“The APC not only lost the presidential election in Lagos State, but Tinubu also lost across Southern Nigeria. He was merely rescued by the APC in Northern Nigeria, a base that has now completely evaporated,” he added.

It said the northern bloc that supported President Tinubu in 2023 has since “fractured beyond repair” due to what it described as the catastrophic economic and security failures of his administration.

Abass criticised the APC’s economic management, accusing the party of presiding over a decade-long collapse that “defies logic.”

“For 10 years under APC leadership, Nigeria’s economy has suffered a collapse that defies logic. The economy has shrunk by almost 50 percent within a decade, an economic disaster unprecedented in Nigerian history.

“Not even during military rule, nor in the civil war era, did the nation experience this depth of economic devastation,” he said.

The movement said the APC administration has failed woefully in addressing insecurity, despite campaigning on the promise to end insurgency in the North East.

He described the Tinubu administration as “synonymous with hunger, poverty, and hopelessness,” adding that the people of Nigeria can no longer be deceived by propaganda or empty promises.

Olaniyi emphasised that the 2027 general elections would not be determined by regional loyalty or political coercion, but by the people’s lived realities.

“With the decapitation of the APC in the North and its dismal record in office, no amount of coercion or conscription of Southern State chief executives into its fold can offer it a pathway out of comprehensive defeat in 2027,” he said.

“The South West electorate is far too educated and progressive to reward monumental failure with another term simply because President Tinubu hails from the region,” he added.

Responding to the APC’s mockery of Dr Gbenga Hashim, Abass drew a parallel with former President Muhammadu Buhari, who contested four times before achieving victory.

“President Buhari, whose burial site President Tinubu is now clutching to like a political totem for the 2027 election, contested four good times before becoming victorious. The time for victory in the race of life is in the hand of God, and it is our firm belief that 2027 is the time of Dr Gbenga Hashim by the Grace of God,” he declared.

The GHSM maintained that Gbenga Hashim’s ideology of responsible governance and people-centered politics has become the new hope for millions of Nigerians disillusioned by the deceit and manipulation of the Tinubu political structure.

The movement stated that the 2027 elections will not be a contest of propaganda, but a referendum on competence, truth, and genuine development.

“The people have seen through the deceit. No political marketing can sell hardship as progress anymore. Gbenga Hashim will not only emerge as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2027; he will defeat Bola Tinubu and restore Nigeria to the path of justice, prosperity, and national unity,” the group said.

