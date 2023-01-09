The BBTitans winner, who will walk away with a life-changing grand prize of $100,000 cash

All you need to know as ‘Big Brother Titans’ begins January 15

As Nigerians and all lovers of Big Brother Naija (BBN) across the globe begin the countdown to this year’s edition ‘Big Brother Titans’, here are a few things to note about the new show.

Big Brother Titan is the first of its kind on the continent — promises to feature young people from Africa’s most prominent nations, Nigeria and South Africa, in one house.

According to the organisers, the new show will also allow the fans to see long-time BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, share the stage with someone else – BBMzansi host Lawrence Maleka, for 12 weeks.

They will also meet a blend of housemates from different parts of Nigeria and South Africa.

As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote via their MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps to keep their favourite housemates on the show.

Each viewer’s subscription package will determine the number of votes they can access in each voting cycle.

The BBTitans winner, who will walk away with a life-changing grand prize of $100,000 cash, will be decided by viewers’ votes across Africa after 12 weeks on the show.

The show is set to premiere on Africa Magic channels, DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 on Sunday, January 15, 2023, starting with a launch show at 7 pm.

Tribune Online learned the show is sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star.

“BBTitans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show that will have Nigerians and South Africans in one house.

“We can only imagine that there will be an explosion of entertainment and intense drama, unlike anything viewers have ever seen before. Imagine Afrobeats and Amapiano, the food, and everything else we’ll see in this edition.

“It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything else. We believe this will be the most exciting Big Brother the planet has ever seen, and we are excited for the show to begin,” Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, was quoted as saying.