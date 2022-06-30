All tractors intact and available, Niger govt refutes claim of missing tractors 

Niger State Government has refuted the claim that sixty-nine tractors belonging to all the local governments in the state are missing.

Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas Musa stated this in a media briefing after a cabinet meeting at the Government House, Minna.

Alhaji Musa said the ministry had not entered into an agreement with any contractor for the repairs of its tractors, sixty-one of which belong to the 25 local governments, adding that “the tractors are intact and available”.

The Commissioner said governance is a diligent process which has adherence to due process, and as such, he noted that he could not understand why someone is claiming N100million without any contract agreement.

Also speaking at the briefing, Commissioner for Agricultural and Rural Development, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Gunu said the ministry has auctioned out 103 tractors, stressing that the auction became necessary because most of them have outlived their lifespan and have turned to scrap as they have spent over 20 years.

He said that the Board of Surveyors followed due diligence in ensuring transparency during the auctioning adding that some of the tractors were sold between N2million to N2.5million each.

The Commissioner also explained that the unserviceable tractors met all the terms for auctioning, adding that those that bought are expected to further provide a social responsibility for their communities by making the tractors available for hire.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Zakari Mohammed Tanko also disclosed that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has been awarded the best Transportation Infrastructural Development Governor for North Central.

Alhaji Tanko stated that the awards were given in different categories including road construction, and maritime transportation amongst others.

He said the award was bestowed on the Governor at the Transport Forum Conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with all the 36 state commissioners of Transportation in attendance.

He disclosed that the state government will soon meet with the tricycle riders association in a bid to review their commercial operations, especially now that the tricycle members have been found to be violating traffic regulations.

The commissioner said the government will also explore other avenues to resuscitate the township taxi services as well as strengthen the State Transportation Authority.