All Souls Anglican Church launches 6-month programme for 30th anniversary

ALL Souls Anglican Church, Sere Close, Surulere, Lagos, has commenced activities marking its 30th-anniversary celebrations on Friday, May 1, culminating on November 2.

A statement from the planning committee, signed by Secretary Mr Nnaemeka Okere; chairman Dr Oluremi Faderera Johnson-Ojelabi, and the Vicar of the church, Venerable Folarin Shobo, outlined the schedule of events.

According to the committee, the celebrations will commence with a press conference on May 1 and conclude with an awards ceremony on November 2.

Key activities during this significant event include the unveiling of the 30th-anniversary logo and the launch of the 2025 harvest on May 4. A medical outreach is scheduled from May 17 to May 21, followed by Children’s Church Day on June 1.

The celebrations will progress with the Professional Harvest on June 29 and the Pleasant Sunday of Hymns on July 27. On August 17, the youth and children will hold their harvest, and the State Harvest will take place on September 28, leading into a three-day revival from October 1 to October 3.

Additionally, there will be a choir festival and anniversary celebration on October 5, followed by an Open Market Day on October 18. A 25 to 30-hour praise and worship session is set for October 24.

On October 31, a dinner will be held, where the anniversary brochure will be unveiled, culminating in the awards night. The grand finale will occur on November 2 with an awards ceremony.

After the anniversary events, the Adult Harvest is planned for November 9, and the Gleaners Harvest will be held on December 14.

It is worth noting that the church began in 1993 with just 16 worshippers in the sitting room of Reverend Oludade Akintobi. It was officially named All Souls Anglican Church and became a fully-fledged Anglican church on November 2, 1995, under the late Very Revd T. A. J. Oluwole, the Archdeacon of Idi-Oro at the time.

The foundation stone of the church building was laid by the late Most Revd. Joseph Abiodun Adetiloye in November 1999, and the church was dedicated in August 2011 by the Most Reverend (Professor) Adebayo Akinde, the retired pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland.

The Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Revd B.C. Akinpelu Johnson will preside over the Thanksgiving service.

