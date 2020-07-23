All set for burial of first female NAF Pilot in Abuja

All is now set for the final burial of first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died on July 14, 2020

The ceremony is taking place at the National Military Cemetery, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road Abuja.

There is a tight security at the venue as only a few guests comprising Military personnel and family members were allowed access into the cemetery.

The body of the deceased is still being awaited as at the time of writing this report.

The burial which is strictly compliant to the laid down principles of COVID-19 is restricted to only a few numbers of guests, officers, friends and families of the deceased.

Details soon…

