National Pension Commission (PenCom) has insisted that all retirees under the contributory Pension Scheme have received their pension.

Appearing on Arise Television programme, the Director General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, said, “I disagree with the characterisation that the majority of retirees have not received their pension.

“The majority of retirees, at least at the federal level and in the private sector, are under the Contributory Pension Scheme. Those outside the scheme are not the majority; the majority is within the scheme.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine sank Russian warship in Libyan port

National Pension Commission (PenCom) has insisted that all retirees under the contributory Pension Scheme have

“However, some pensioners who retired before the 2004 reforms are managed by an agency called PTAD, and the government funds that arrangement monthly”.

She noted that “as of today, I am not aware of any pending payments with PTAD. At the state level, there are some gaps, and most states have not fulfilled their pension obligations”.

Pencom, before the TV programme, had launched the Presidential Pension Security Initiatives. The event heralded two landmark initiatives for CPS retirees: the PenCare Health and Minimum Pension Guarantee (MPG).

The launch was performed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

At the launch, the Director-General of PenCom reaffirmed the positive impact of the historic moment on the dignity of retirees.

The initiatives establish a minimum monthly pension of ₦52,500 for 173,209 eligible retirees, while PenCare, backed by over ₦7 billion, will provide healthcare support for low-income retirees, beginning with 30,000 beneficiaries.

Pencom said the event also highlighted the Federal Government’s efforts towards clearing inherited pension liabilities, expanding pension coverage to the informal sector and mobilising pension funds for national infrastructure development.

The Commission noted that the initiatives mark an important step towards ensuring financial security, accessible healthcare and a more dignified retirement for Nigerian retirees.