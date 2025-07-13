All On invests $0.25m in enee.io to scale sales operations in Nigeria

In a move that reinforced its mission to expand energy access across Nigeria, All On, a leading impact investment company, has announced a strategic investment of $250,000 in enee.io, a cutting-edge technology firm specialising in advanced energy monitoring systems.

This investment marked a significant step in scaling enee.io’s sales operations within Nigeria, enabling the company to broaden its reach and impact in the off-grid energy sector. enee.io is recognised for its intelligent software solutions that simplify energy management and enhance the efficiency of renewable energy systems—an ideal fit with All On’s commitment to supporting scalable, high-impact clean energy businesses.

enee.io’s technology goes beyond innovation—it builds trust in renewable energy by equipping users with the tools to monitor and manage their energy systems effectively. This empowers individuals and businesses to make informed decisions, optimise energy use, and to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On, commented at the signing:

“At All On, our mission is rooted in creating opportunities for communities that have been excluded from sustainable energy conversations. By investing in enee.io, we are supporting a platform that enables Nigerians to manage their energy consumption, cut wastage and maximize the performance of their energy devices”

The CEO of enee.io, David Smith added: “We’re thrilled to have All On as a strategic investor. Their deep understanding of the Nigerian energy landscape, and their commitment to scaling impactful clean energy solutions, makes them an ideal partner for enee.io. This investment will accelerate our rollout across Nigeria, helping more businesses and communities move away from inadequate grid supply and expensive diesel, and towards more reliable and affordable energy powered by smarter, data-driven systems.”

This partnership highlights All On’s continued dedication to empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening clean energy value chains, and building an inclusive energy future—one solution, one community at a time

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions. Visit https://www.all-on.com/ to learn more. For media enquiries, contact communications@all-on.com

enee.io, a pioneering technology company established in 2019 in Manchester, has swiftly positioned itself at the forefront of the renewable energy sector by specialising in the design and development of sophisticated energy monitoring systems. Their innovative approach not only advances technological capabilities but also significantly enhances profitability for both users and suppliers of renewable energy systems. Recognizing a critical gap in the renewable energy landscape, enee.io addressed the inefficiencies faced by users due to the absence of robust monitoring systems to accurately track energy consumption. Learn more at www.enee.io.

