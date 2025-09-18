All On earmarks $1.5m to advance battery recycling in Nigeria

Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited, a pioneer in electronic waste management in Nigeria, has secured a strategic equity investment of US$1.5 million from All On, the impact investment company dedicated to expanding clean energy access across the country.

The investment will fund the establishment of Nigeria’s first state-of-the-art Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Reuse facility as well as a Used Lead-Acid Battery Recycling plant. These facilities will address the dual challenge of managing Nigeria’s growing e-waste problem and meeting the rising global demand for sustainable solar battery solutions.

This initiative follows recommendations from the Market Research on the Circular Economy of the Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria, a study sponsored by All On. The report highlighted the urgent need for commercial-scale recycling infrastructure to mitigate the environmental and health risks posed by improperly disposed solar components such as lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.

“As Nigeria’s clean energy sector grows, so does the volume of electronic waste,” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On. “Our investment in Hinckley responds directly to our research findings and reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that promotes environmental stewardship, local value creation, and inclusive growth.”

Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On, noted that Hinckley’s approach not only tackles the environmental hazards of e-waste but also unlocks new economic opportunities. “This investment ensures that the mass adoption of renewable energy systems does not lead to pollution crises caused by unsafe battery disposal. It is a step toward a more sustainable sector.”

Beyond environmental benefits, the project is expected to lower the cost of solar products, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy and recycling ecosystem.

“Through this partnership, we aim to formalize e-waste collection, create globally compliant recycling facilities, and safeguard the environment and public health,” said Adrian Clews, CEO of Hinckley E-Waste Recycling. “By improving Nigeria’s recycling infrastructure, we can reduce risks while supporting thousands of people who currently depend on informal e-waste collection for their livelihoods.”

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company seeded by Shell, was established to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy sector. All On provides debt and equity financing, as well as non-financial support, to businesses delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for underserved households and small businesses.

Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Ltd. is Nigeria’s first government-approved e-waste recycler, licensed by NESREA, LASEPA, and LAWMA. The company is a member of the E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (EPRON) and the Alliance for Responsible Battery Recycling (ARBR). Its mission is to reduce environmental degradation from informal recycling practices and protect communities from e-waste pollution.