All Nigerians are storytellers —Michael Archer on Lagos, Literature, and Legacy

Michael Archer, co-founder of Guernica Magazine joined an intimate gathering of Nigerian writers, artists, actors, and literature enthusiasts in Ikoyi, Lagos.

GUERNICA Magazine co-founder Michael Archer recently experienced Nigeria’s famed hospitality and dynamic literary scene during a visit to the country.

The 21-year-old Guernica is a non-profit publication dedicated to global art and politics. Archer, Joel Whitney, Josh Jones, and Elizabeth Onusko co-founded it in 2004. The web-based platform has published several eminent Nigerians over the years, with the first being novelist and academic Okey Ndibe in 2005.

Archer had always wanted to visit Lagos but had no reason to until June. He was going to South Africa for a conference, and he thought he could kill two birds with one stone. Why not visit Lagos since he was going to be in Africa? He reached out to the magazine’s nonfiction editor, Molara Wood, based in Lagos, to ask if the literati would be interested in a Guernica event.

Wood returned a favourable verdict within 30 minutes, having spoken with the artist, writer, and designer Victor Ehikhamenor, the founder of Angels and Muse, in Ikoyi to co-host a literary evening.

So, there was Archer, a writer, editor, and academic, with Nigerian creatives— writers, visual artists, thespians and lovers of literature —at Angels & Muse, a non-profit established to nurture, empower, and express the creative talents of Africans while connecting them to global opportunities, on the evening of Sunday, June 22.

It was a rich and sumptuous event featuring readings, poetry performances, and engaging conversations. Award-winning poet and lawyer Tade Ipadeola moderated. He deftly guided the evening and introduced Archer. He also bantered with some of the performers, including Evelyn Osagie, Jahman Anikulapo and Toni Kan.

Osagie, the guest poet, performed two pieces entitled ‘Eko Dance’ and ‘Life is a Dance’. Elohor Egbordi read Ndibe’s ‘Testament’, which was sent in his place, as he was outside Nigeria and couldn’t attend the event. Roli O’tsemayo read Chika Unigwe’s ‘The Transformation of Mama Paulina’ published in the March 2025 edition as her favourite Guernica piece, while Toni Kan and Som Adebayo also read excerpts from their works. Culture journalist and activist Jahman Anikulapo spoke about ‘The Man Died’, a film adaptation of Professor Wole Soyinka’s prison memoir.

Ipadeola, who affirmed the heft of Guernica and how Ndibe dazzled other writers on the Krazitivity listserve in 2005 when he announced that he had been published on the platform and shared the link, described Archer as “the big masquerade in our midst”.

Ipadeola read a poem, ‘Exit the Panther’ in honour of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, done initially in Yoruba and titled ‘Ekun Lo.’

In his ‘Testament’ read by Egbordi, Ndibe touched briefly on becoming the first Nigerian published in Guernicamag and his pride in Archer being in Nigeria “having important conversations about literary arts and, particularly, the vital role that Guernicamag has come to play in the contemporary artistic landscape.”

The novelist also commended the magazine’s growth, noting “that exquisite and culturally stalwart publication has exploded on the literary scene, fervently read by the literati in the US and across the globe, including Africa. Indeed, it has helped to project the talent of some of Nigeria’s writers.”

He disclosed that Archer told him about the warm reception in Nigeria and feigned mock anger at not being invited to the reading. “Why is Michael in Nigeria, and nobody thought to invite me? As my Appalachian cousin would say, “Not fair!” Or, as my alter ego has been known to scream, “This is not okay with Okey!” Guys, you and Michael should have one heck of a Guernica time! But if you hear a flutter of breeze next to you, that’s my spirit arriving to raise a glass to a fine fellow and an even finer publication!”

The softly spoken Archer, who had visited with other eminent Nigerian creatives — textile artist and gallery owner Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, art collectors Prince Yemisi Shyllon and Femi Akinsanya, multidisciplinary sculptor Ndidi Dike and Executive Editor of TheNews/PM News Kunle Ajibade — touched briefly on Guernica’s humble roots in 2004 and how Ndibe the author of ‘Arrow of Rain’ and ‘Foreign Gods, Inc,’ entered the publication’s orbit. He noted that Ndibe’s gregarious personality and can-do spirit made him “realize that all Nigerians are writers at heart, and y’all are amazing storytellers.”

The Guernica publisher spoke more about the magazine’s roots, mission, and materials it accepts – poetry, fiction, nonfiction, photographs and art — in a panel discussion titled ‘Building Bridges, the Journey of Guernica Magazine’ featuring himself and Ehikhamenor. Molara Wood moderated the session and joined Archer in ‘Getting Published in Guernica’, the question and answer that also held.

Expositing on the magazine’s roots, Archer said a small group of writers who had a reading series and considered themselves very political started it in 2004, a month before that year’s American presidential election, to protest the Iraq War. The publisher, who admitted that he would have laughed hysterically back then if told they would still be going on strong 21 years later, said Guernica “just started to speak to people all over the world in different segments. Then suddenly, it wasn’t a hobby. We recruited more volunteers and started reaching out to people, and then we became a monthly effort… We’ve had lots of evolutions—monthly and twice a month. There was a stretch when we had two issues a month, plus Guernica Daily every day. In the last seven months, we put together this incredible new staff with Mo [Wood] at the helm as one of the senior nonfiction editors.”

On the kinds of conversations he has had since being in Lagos, Archer said they are “too vast, too wide to mention all.” He added that they have been with “people that are deeply passionate about art and innately political, a thoughtful politics. A belief that art and good writing move things within us and beyond us.”

Recalling his first awareness of the magazine and his impressions so far in the same panel session, Ehikhamenor said writers wanted to get published back then in the early 2000s He also revealed how Guernica eventually published him 20 years after his first attempt. “A lot of my friends had published there, and we took a look at them. I was also pursuing my MFA at the time. I may have sent a few that got rejected, and I switched to nonfiction, which was accepted in 2020. It took me close to 20 years of trying. But it was something that spoke to me as an artist, writer and photographer,” he said.

Wood corroborated Ehikhamenor’s account of the difficulty of getting published in Guernica in the early years, and Archer’s “It wasn’t me, by the way,” riposte made people laugh.

On why Angels and Muse showed up for Guernica and the writing community by hosting Archer, Ehikhamenor said: “Guernica has also shown up for us as writers. And it’s not just me, not because I’ve published there. If you look at Nigerians published in that place, you realize that there’s a saying that if you give me snuff to smoke, I’ll give you snuff to smoke, too. So, you do for me, I do for you. I just felt that it’s good for him to be able to see where those stories are coming from. Although some of them come from the Diaspora, none of them lack roots in Nigeria.

“Sometimes, it’s good to see, not necessarily for what has already been done, but for what is yet to be done, because we have to prepare people for that. There’s that tendency to say, okay, where exactly is this coming from? When you come and see the energy here and the kind of writers producing. That has always been my dream: to bring people together. The goal is to bring them here. We shouldn’t always be yearning to go. Let them come and see what we can put together here.”

Ehikhamenor also shared his experience of getting published in Guernica and provided takeaways for the audience. “I always tell my friends that the thrill I get from accepting my story to be published is way higher than probably having a work of mine sold. There is a certain thrill that comes with being able to move an editor with your works and probably accept your work to be published,” he noted.

Wood also spoke to the pride one feels when their pieces are accepted for publication. “I feel a pride and a sense of accomplishment that I cannot describe. When someone, sometimes across the ocean, who doesn’t know me and owes me nothing reads this piece and says, ‘We’d like to publish it,’ it’s such a validation. That is priceless, and it also affirms that, okay, maybe you are on the right path in this writing journey.”

Archer described being in Lagos and meeting the vibrant literati as one of the highlights of publishing the magazine. He added “We’ve received a lot of awards. We’ve got American best this, American best that. EC Osondu winning the Caine Prize was amazing. Those things were great because they were raising our profile, not because we were getting a lot of money or any other stuff. We’re just always mission-based. I think that’s why we’ve connected to a lot of communities that are very different than the ones we grew up in.”

Reflecting on ‘The Man Died’ adapted from Professor Wole Soyinka’s prison notes, directed by Professor Awam Amkpa, and produced by Femi Odugbemi, Jahman Anikulapo noted that it was crucial to bring some of the Nobel Laureate’s works to the screen. He said this would educate the youth about Soyinka and his sterling achievements.

Anikulapo explained: “What we did with ‘The Man Died’ is try to bring Soyinka’s story back. There were not many materials on-screen on the Nigerian civil war, which was where most of our problems started, apart from the creation of Nigeria. We decided to bring some of those works to the screen.

“Because if there is any writer who has documented himself, it’s Wole Soyinka. He has written about six memoirs. He is writing the seventh one about his life. Those books are available. We can’t blame these people. We need to meet them where they are, which is the media. So, we said, let’s begin to bring some of these old works from text to screen. Maybe it will give a story that young Nigerians can relate to.”

Anikulapo regretted the impatience of the youths, their insulation and apathy to events around them. “Many young people are impatient about knowing what is happening. It seems that they don’t care about what happened before they were born. And it’s very frustrating for me because I sit down, I hear people say, ‘I’m the first to.’”

He cited the case of a young lady who said there were no materials on June 12, when Google would yield a treasure trove on it and why the youth need to be educated about history. He disclosed that the movie producers are ready to share the work with responsible streaming platforms that share their values in explaining why it’s not on Nigerian screens yet.

The lovely evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Ehikhameor and an acknowledgement of time well spent by the attendees. It was a night that affirmed the power of storytelling, and the enduring bonds between writers across continents

