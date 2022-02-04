All Ibadan kingmakers unite, re-nominate Lekan Balogun

IBADAN kingmakers, on Thursday, unanimously did a fresh nomination of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The re-nomination became expedient following Tuesday’s withdrawal of suit challenging the consent judgment that nullified their elevation to beaded crown-wearing monarchs.

The fresh nomination also overrides the previous nomination which the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, especially, did not sign.

Also, the re-nomination was informed by the admonition of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, that the kingmakers be united in their nomination as well as that the suit challenging the consent judgment be withdrawn.

In what signified a unified front at Thursday’s meeting, Ladoja moved the motion for nomination of Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan and this was supported by the Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin.

Present at the meeting held at the Alalubosa, Ibadan residence of Olakulehin, were High Chief Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi-Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja; Otun-Balogun, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Ashipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole and Osi-Balogun, High Chief Lateef Adebimpe.

Others were Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, High Chief Kola Adegbola and Ekerin Balogun, High Chief Olubunmi Isioye and Director of Administration and General Services, Ibadan South-East Local Government, Mrs Tawa Adedotun.

Though absent, the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi sent in her nomination of Lekan Balogun.

It was gathered that the kingmakers will forward the re-nomination of Lekan Balogun to the state governor today.

Upon consenting to the kingmakers’ nomination, the governor is expected to inaugurate a committee to plan the coronation ceremony of the next Olubadan.

On the importance of the meeting, the Otun-Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, in a conversation with Nigerian Tribune said, “We had to do re-nomination of our candidate now that we are united. That is imperative and in line with the governor’s directive.

“So, we have now done a new nomination to involve all the parties. All of us are in support, even Iyalode sent a message that she is with us. Nobody is left behind. Nobody opposed the nomination of Senator Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan.

“The previous nomination is gone. That one was factionalised because some signed and some did not sign, for example High Chief Rashidi Ladoja did not sign but we are now together and there is no faction. We are back as kingmakers as the Olubadan advisory council.

“We will now forward to the governor that we have unanimously nominated High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland. It will now be left to the governor’s consideration and approval. Peace is restored.”

Asked why the nominee, Lekan Balogun, was at the meeting, Ajibola said, “He is a member of the kingmakers. The only time he cannot be there is if there is faction. Nobody is opposing his presence. He could not have bribed anybody. He exercised his duty as a member of council. We voted at our own discretion.”