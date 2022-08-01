All government-owned airports have approach, landing aids ― NAMA MD

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has affirmed that all Federal and State Government owned airports in the country have approach and landing navigational aids, as well as Satellite Based Performance Based Navigation procedures that can enable aircraft to operate at any time of the day in these airports.

Making this revelation in Lagos at the 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), held in Lagos was the Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok.

Pwajok who was a panel discussant at the event noted that the idea of tagging some airports in the country as “sunrise” or “sunset airports” was misplaced, saying; “almost all airports in Nigeria have instrument landing facilities for approach and landing, meaning they are operating based on Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) and not based on Visual Flight Rules (VFR) where the pilots are required to visually approach and land within Sunrise to Sunset time.

“Apart from one or two private aerodromes, all federal and state government-owned airports managed by NAMA are equipped with Instrument Landing System (ILS), except where they are temporarily unserviceable or the Runway and Approach lights are unserviceable, but nevertheless you cannot refer to them as sunrise or sunset airports.”

The NAMA boss while noting that the agency had invested heavily in navigational facilities more than any other facilities, declared: “apart from Owerri and Calabar where the agency is working to install Category II Instrument Landing systems (CAT II ILS), and Jalingo that has no instrument landing system for now, basically all airports in Nigeria have a minimum of CAT II ILS, most of which were installed brand new, so there is nothing like obsolete navigational facilities.”

According to Pwajok, in a bid to tackle visibility issues in some airports during adverse weather, the agency had since commenced the implementation of Category III ILS in Abuja and Lagos airports while those of Katsina, Kano and Port Harcourt were being installed and would be ready before the end of 2022.

He noted that despite the high cost of diesel, the agency had always granted extended services to airlines who made such requests and will continue to do so even as he also assured airlines that search and rescue services were also provided by NAMA during the hours of extension as the agency collaborates with sister agencies, like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other critical stakeholders, saying that as long as an airport remained open, search and rescue will be available for the period of operation.

On how the agency was managing the single runway operation in Lagos as a result of ongoing repairs at runway 18 Left, Pwajok said the agency developed contingency procedures for a single runway operation as against the two runways, and that the installation of lighting at the runway would complement the CAT II ILS installed there in order to bring about 24 hours operation and also serve as backup for the international runway (18 Right).

“It is very important that we address this issue of domestic runway 18 Left which has been in the dark for 20 years. It is a difficult thing for the airlines, pilots and air traffic controllers, but we are coping with it, knowing that that is the only way we can increase the operating capacity of the airport when we have two functional runways,” Pwajok said.

The NAMA MD used the opportunity to re-emphasize that NAMA as a 100% self-funded government agency providing air navigation services at federal, state and private airports in Nigeria at increasing cost, was also required to remit 25% of her gross revenue to the federation account, stating that it was uneconomical for the agency to operate beyond 12 hours daily at a domestic airport just for a single flight.

He, therefore, assured airline operators that NAMA had and would always grant an extension of operational hours when the need arises but however assured that the agency in collaboration with sister agencies, will be willing to extend the operational hours of busy airports like Enugu and Benin.

