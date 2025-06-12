All Eyes on the 1xCup 2025: What’s Next for TEAM 360?

From July to October, Nigeria will host the 1xCup, an annual amateur football tournament organized by global betting company 1xBet. Today, we’ll discuss the significance of the upcoming event in the country’s sporting life and recall the highlights of last year’s matches with Mr. Hamza Akeem Oladimeji, president and founder of TEAM 360.

Hamza Akeem Oladimeji has been passionate about football since his youth and started playing in street matches in Surulere, Lagos State. In 2013, he founded TEAM 360 to give local talented boys a chance to prove themselves through football. Shola Raji became the team’s coach, and Feranmi Olusegun was appointed captain. Mr. Hamza Akeem Oladimeji learned about the 1xCup from social media, consulted with his friends and colleagues, and decided to register his team for the tournament.

The TEAM 360 president was impressed by the extraordinary energy and high quality of organization of the amateur-level competition. Unfortunately, his team wasn’t able to play with the strongest squad at the tournament as several key players left to pursue their careers abroad. However, Mr Hamza Akeem Oladimeji was deeply moved by the match between TEAM 360 and Bariga United. The fans’ fervent support made the experience comparable to the Champions League final. TEAM 360 played with heart and believed they could win, even though the opponents figured out their tactics and eventually won the game. But there was no resentment after the defeat. Moreover, both organizers and participants of the 1xCup 2024 created an inexpressible atmosphere that made the team want to return to the tournament.

In 2025, TEAM 360 want to redeem themselves. A new and ambitious squad has been formed, and the players are getting ready for the upcoming competition. Captain Feranmi Olusegun is willing to lead the team, while big hopes are pinned on the brilliant Raheem Muiz. According to Hamza, the fans’ support could be another success factor.

– What do you like most about participation in the 1xCup?

– Firstly, this tournament can become a launch pad for a successful professional career for many promising players. Secondly, this is where new football talents are discovered. Some of the participants may be the future Jay-Jay Okocha, Taribo West or Victor Osimhen. Thirdly, the 1xCup strengthens the spirit of unity and inspires to conquer sporting heights – each team represents its community, which brings people together. Besides, our interest in the tournament is fuelled by the huge prize pool of 20,000,000 NGN, half of which will be given to the winners. I’d also like one of my boys to win the best goal award and get a prize, which is tickets to Nigeria’s matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 300,000 NGN.

We look forward to the 1xCup 2025, which promises to be even more exciting.

Don’t miss your chance! From June 2 to 20, apply for Nigeria’s most exciting amateur football tournament!



Your Community – Your Cup!