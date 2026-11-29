•Police, other security agencies face scrutiny over spiralling violence

Ahead of the 2027 general election, escalating political attacks have placed the Nigeria Police Force under intense scrutiny. In this report, PHILIP IBITOYE examines opposition claims of police complicity and failures, and urgent calls from civil society and political leaders for decisive accountability before the January 16, 2027, polls.

ON November 13, 2026, President Bola Tinubu took to social media to share a forceful statement on the back of a string of incidents of political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move towards the 2027 general elections,” the president wrote, while authorising security agencies to “confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force”.

Barely 10 days later, on Monday, November 23, six people were killed and several more were severely injured when armed men attacked the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, in Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State. (A Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, nullified Omo-Agege’s candidacy on November 23, and he is appealing.)

The Nigeria Police Force failed to prevent the violence, like many incidents before it, opening up the security outfit to severe public scrutiny for alleged failure to perform its statutory responsibilities. According to Section 95(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, “the Commissioner of Police in each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, shall provide adequate security for proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions in their respective jurisdictions”.

But many political parties, candidates, and their supporters nationwide have found the police wanting in this task time and again. Instead of preventing most of these recent deadly attacks, the police’s role has often been limited to confirming the incidents and the number of casualties and fatalities. But critics note that the force’s role goes beyond confirming attacks through press statements and extends to ensuring those attacks do not happen in the first place.

In an interview with Sunday Tribune, Akindeji Aromaye, Senior Media Associate at Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, faulted the police for largely failing to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of the violence. “Our review of the threats we tracked found that, in three cases, the police had indicated they would investigate, but there had been no criminal prosecutions or convictions in the cases reviewed,” Aromaye said.

Similarly, Umar Dan’Asabe Muhammed, Senior Programme Manager and Head of Elections at the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), told Sunday Tribune that there is a huge gap in accountability.

“KDI has been tracking pre-election-related violence since January up until this point. And I can tell you categorically that the publicly available information that we’ve been able to track around accountability on pre-election-related violence is just five reports that we have seen where security agencies took action by arresting perpetrators of electoral violence. Just five reports,” the electoral observer said.

The police have even faced accusations of standing by and watching as thugs attacked participants in the electoral process.

After gunmen attacked a town hall meeting of the NDC in the Oregun area of Lagos State on November 12, Olushile Akinyemi, the party’s spokesperson, alleged that operatives of the police and State Security Service (SSS) were at the scene when the thugs attacked but did not help the party’s members repel the attackers; however, Sunday Tribune could not verify this claim.

‘Six trucks of policemen, no protection’

Similarly, Omo-Agege has accused the police of failing to protect him and NDC supporters during the attack that killed six members of his team, including Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Comrade Akima, who celebrated the birth of his first child on Facebook only six months ago.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, the former deputy senate president alleged that police officers deployed to the campaign venue failed to intervene when shots were fired at his entourage.

“The police officers were there, but in the course of this shooting, they didn’t even lift a finger. Not a gunshot, they didn’t protect me. They were just—it was like they were there to supervise my execution, for want of a better expression,” he said.

Omo-Agege added that he expected the officers to stop the shooting, seize the weapons and arrest the attackers, but they allegedly failed to act.

“I expected the police officers, you know, to shut down what they were doing, maybe seize the guns and arrest them, but they didn’t do that,” he said, though he credited his SSS escorts with saving his life.

In a separate interview with the TV network later on Tuesday, Omo-Agege, after meeting with the police authorities, doubled down on his allegation that police officers attached to him failed to protect him. “Well, [police officers failing to intervene in the NDC attack] continues to remain my position,” the senatorial candidate said.

He expressed hope that the authorities would look into the situation, but said he had no confidence in the police authorities in Delta, alleging that they were “obviously fully compromised”.

“There’s no way you’re going to be having close to about 50 policemen in a venue, and then a minute after the commencement of the attacks, all of them run away, you know, and leave only you there. You know, it shows that somebody must have given a signal, you know, and the policemen responded,” Omo-Agege further alleged.

The Delta State Police Command has yet to deny these allegations regarding its conduct, but in a statement issued on Tuesday, Ani Iniedu, the police spokesperson, revealed that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu had ordered a thorough, impartial investigation that would examine the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the venue. Iniedu said any officer found negligent or in breach of standards would face disciplinary action or prosecution.

As of Saturday morning, Jaro Egbo, the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government, whom Omo-Agege accused of orchestrating the deadly attack, was in police custody. Egbo has denied involvement in the incident.

But Omo-Agege’s allegations, which echo those of other victims of political attacks in this election cycle, have increased scrutiny of police conduct and raised questions about its neutrality in keeping every political participant safe regardless of their affiliation.

Pressure mounts on police

In response to the spiralling violence, the IGP on Tuesday called a High-Level Stakeholders’ Meeting on Political Violence and Security During Political Activities, held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event featured participants from over 12 political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Addressing the stakeholders, Disu stated that political competition must never become a justification for thuggery or bloodshed, while warning politicians sponsoring, financing or directing acts of violence that they would face the full weight of the law.

But party leaders, who allege a concerning pattern of non-prosecution of offenders, questioned the conduct and professionalism of his men amid the violent attacks. In recent weeks, the police have arrested several people linked to political violence in the FCT, Kano State, and other states, but have released most of them, including 78 ordered to be released due to “presidential clemency”.

Speaking at the police headquarters on Tuesday, Rauf Aregbesola, the ADC national secretary, sharply criticised security operatives for failing to prevent political violence during the ongoing campaign, echoing claims that police officers had, on some occasions, watched without intervening as suspected political thugs attacked members of his campaign team.

“I personally witnessed two separate incidents in which police officers, despite being stationed only a few metres away from the scenes of the attacks, did nothing to prevent the violence,” the former Osun governor said in the presence of the IGP.

Aregbesola said the alleged conduct of the officers raised serious questions about the commitment, professionalism and operational capacity of the police to protect citizens and enforce the law during elections. The ADC leader also questioned the dearth of consequences for electoral violence offenders, noting that failure to hold perpetrators of electoral violence accountable could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC, however, boycotted the security meeting, accusing the police and other security agencies of complicity in the violence against its members. In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Directo, said the opposition party would no longer “lend legitimacy to a process that has failed to protect us”.

The NDC, whose presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have faced multiple attacks, alleged that the Nigeria Police Force has been compromised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), characterising the institution as an “APC Police sustained by taxpayers’ money”.

Barely 24 hours after the IGP’s meeting and the NDC’s boycott, the latter’s supporters were shot along Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State, while they gathered ahead of the arrival of Obi for campaign activities. The Edo State Police Command said one person, identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was rushed to hospital, where he was receiving medical attention.

No fatality was recorded, but this continued a worrying trend of attacks against the NDC, which has persisted since the party’s presidential candidate was blocked from entering Benue State in September as police operatives watched and could not deter the young people who mounted a roadblock.

Police missing in action?

Political observers have pointed to the absence of accountability and consequences as the factors fuelling the persistent political violence since the start of the year.

Recall that dozens of people were killed in politically motivated attacks in the build-up to the August 15 governorship election in Osun State. While the police arrested 295 suspects in connection with various attacks in the state, 293 of them were released on bail post-election. More than three months after the election, there is no indication that the police have moved to prosecute any suspect, deepening the distrust in the force’s capacity.

One of the suspects granted bail is Francis Fadahunsi, the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, who drew the ire of stakeholders after asking APC members to “kill” any Accord members that they sighted. The police subsequently invited the senator, who appeared for questioning on August 12. He was released the same day, and the police have yet to prosecute him.

According to EiE and KDI, failure to punish rhetoric like that has led to a rise in the frequency of violent attacks seen in the past few weeks of the 2027 election campaign.

“As of November 10, [EiE] had documented 25 political threats, 18 of which were made in 2026. Fifteen came after campaigns opened in August. Seventeen involved people in public office, while 10 contained references to violence, including killings and firearms,” Aromaye said, while noting that there had been no criminal prosecutions of those involved in these actions.

Likewise, Muhammed said the KDI had detected a trend of the police arresting electoral violence suspects and releasing them without subsequent prosecution. “So people are doing what they are doing, perpetuating violence, inciting violence, using all kinds of rhetoric to heat up the polity, and yet we see little to no form of accountability in that regard,” he said.

Are the police even equipped for the task?

Despite allegations of misconduct dogging some police operatives who allegedly failed to intervene in attacks on party supporters, questions have also arisen over the manpower of the force to effectively respond to the electoral violence rocking several parts of the country.

In November 2025, President Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers providing security for Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the country, asking VIPs who wanted police protection to request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The president said the 11,566 police officers withdrawn from VIPs would be redeployed to concentrate on their core police duties, amid a shortage of operatives in vulnerable communities.

While the specific number of policemen is unknown, estimates by the World Internal Security and Police Index 2023 indicate that Nigeria has roughly 120 police officers per 100,000 people, far below widely referenced international benchmarks of about 311 officers per 100,000 people. According to Abideen Olasupo, the chairman of BallotEyes and Yvote Naija Initiative, this policing gap is reflected in the spate of violent attacks across the country in recent weeks.

“The performance of security agencies could not be adequately reviewed, especially the police, because we need to talk about the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force as well,” Olasupo said, noting that the security agencies are starved of manpower to combat violence. “So if you do not have adequate police, then they won’t be able to curtail electoral violence.”

But the BallotEyes chief still faulted the police for lacking adequate preparation to respond to violence hotspots, even when organisations like his own provide data to the force to forestall the spread of attacks.

“We have what we call evit.ng — Election Violence Incident Tracker — wherein we have 774 local government area coordinators that have been deployed in the 36 states of the federation since early this year. They have been responsible for reporting cases of violence that have been happening across different geopolitical zones. And based on this data that we have been giving to the security agency, one would assume that they would be prepared enough to ensure adequate security across different hotspot states, especially during campaigns,” Olasupo told Sunday Tribune.

Stakeholders urge police to enforce accountability, consequences against offenders

Ahead of the 2027 elections, stakeholders are still hopeful that the Nigeria Police Force can arrest the escalating violence and help lower the temperature to protect lives and property as well as the sanctity of the ballot box.

EiE Nigeria said it has three main expectations of the police with fewer than 50 days until the January 16, 2027, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The organisation said the police must ensure accountability for both political threats and actual acts of violence, deploy a more proactive approach to campaign security, and act with impartiality. “Security arrangements must not favour one political party over another,” Aromaye added.

Likewise, KDI said it wants security agencies to start arresting and prosecuting those who have employed violent rhetoric in the course of the ongoing campaign.

“Those that were found wanting should be arrested and tried. Let people start going to jail, paying for their actions and inactions as far as election-related violence is concerned, until we start seeing that there is no way we will be able to hit our chest to say electoral violence will reduce,” the organisation’s elections chief said.

The BallotEyes chairman equally challenged the police to return to the drawing board and adequately use data and local intelligence to map hotspot zones and beef up security. Olasupo said the police must take these steps to ensure that the 2027 elections are free, fair, credible, and devoid of any form of violence.

Babatunde Fashola, the former Lagos State governor, has also joined the call for holding electoral violence offenders accountable, describing it as a means to deter other criminal elements.

In an interview with Arise News on Friday, Fashola argued that prosecuting sponsors of electoral violence and police officers found complicit in enabling attacks, and making an example of even one offender, could significantly deter political violence.

“All you need is one example. All you need is one example. Just prosecute one person. Make it a celebrated case,” Fashola, an ally of President Tinubu, said.

With fewer than 50 days to the January 16, 2027, polls, whether the Nigeria Police Force moves beyond reactive press statements to visible deterrence and prosecution will determine how safe the campaign trail — and the ballot box — remains.