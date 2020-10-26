All behind killing, arson, destruction in Oyo will be dealt with ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, avowed that all persons involved in the wanton destruction, killing, arson that greeted the #EndSARS protests in the state will be brought to book.

Makinde asserted this stance during a meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders and local government Chairmen on the security situation in the state, held at House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Recall that the state, in the wake of the #EndSARS protests experienced the burning of police stations and other infrastructure, killing of police officers and other individuals, looting of properties and vandalisation of public infrastructure.

While stating that he did not regret openly supporting the #EndSARS protests, Makinde said the violent dimension that the protests took was not permissible.

“Even when thugs and hoodlums decided to cause mayhem in some parts of our dear state, some of you stood up and repelled them. We had so many people call the 615 emergency number because they were not interested in the destructions of lives and properties. And because of your actions, our losses, both human and material, were minimal.

“I want to reassure the good people of Oyo State that all criminal elements that engaged in wanton destruction of lives and properties will be dealt with. I can give that assurance because killing, arson and destruction of means of livelihoods are not part of us; they are not the things we stand for as a people. I supported the protests and did not have any regret,” Makinde said.

Speaking further, Makinde announced the setting up of N500million compensation fund for victims of injustice from the police as well as those suffering from the #EndSARS protests, asking that such complaints be lodged with the state government.

In complying with the directive of the National Economic Council (NEC), Makinde also assured that the state will inaugurate its own judicial panel to look into cases of injustice within the next week.

“We have set up an initial N500 million compensation fund for victims of injustice. So, I encourage everyone who has suffered any form of injustice in the past or as a result of #EndSARS protests to take advantage of the platforms we have provided to lodge their cases. We have an email service and a direct reporting portal and the Oyo State government website.

“A judicial panel for Oyo State will be inaugurated in the next one week to look into cases of injustice,” Makinde said.

The meeting had in attendance members of the state executive council; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi represented by Chief James Oyetunji; Aare Musulumi of Yoruba land, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola; Deputy Inspector General of Police (Planning and Research), Leye Oyebade; Chairman, state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Joshua Akinyemiju; Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdulganiyy, Abubakri among others.

