All applicants for driver’s licence to produce national identification numbers from December 21, says FRSC

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will commence enforcement of presentation of National Identification Number (NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission as prerequisite for driver’s licence processing in the country effective December 21, 2020.

This followed the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, which FRSC had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said as a follow-up to that, FRSC management has resolved that effective 21 December, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the NIN from NIMC before they could be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.

Kazeem said all driver’s licence applicants are, therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number from the date before they could be attended to.

He added that there would be no waiver for anyone, stressing the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information which he said was critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges.

He called on members of the public, particularly those going for their driver’s licence processing to take note of the directives and follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission which must be verified to be authentic, before action can be taken on their application for the licences.

Kazeem further stated that all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.

The Corps Public Education Officer solicited the cooperation of members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation and commitment to building and maintaining a credible national database on citizens.

He said FRSC remains committed to supporting the Federal Government in its resolve to tackling the challenges of citizens’ identification and national security challenges.

