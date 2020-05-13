All African countries now have coronavirus as Lesotho records first case

The kingdom of Lesotho on Wednesday became the last African nation to report its first case of coronavirus.

“The patient, who is a citizen of an undisclosed Middle Eastern country, tested positive during a random testing exercise in the capital Maseru,” Health Minister Nkaku Kabi, said.

Kabi, without providing further details, said that the patient was asymptomatic.

The health ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.

The remote, high-altitude kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had previously been spared the coronavirus, although its bigger, more industrialised neighbour, South Africa, has recorded more than 10,000 cases.

According to the AU, the continent has reported almost 70,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,403 deaths so far.

A report by the United Nations humanitarian aid coordination agency two days ago had put COVID-19 case figures for East and southern Africa at almost 18,000, with all countries affected except Lesotho.