All 400 health workers that contracted coronavirus in Ondo have recovered ― Commissioner

The Chairman of the Ondo State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, on Monday disclosed that about 400 health workers in the state that contracted the novel coronavirus had tested negative to the disease, saying no health worker has been infected with the virus recently.

Fatusi who disclosed this in Akure, during a media chat with newsmen, disclosed that new set of personal protective equipment will soon be distributed to health workers in the state to prevent them from contracting the disease.

Apart from this, the Chairman said the testing laboratory and the isolation centre at the medical village in Ondo town ate nearly completion, saying the two centres are at 90 per cent completion stage.

According to him, all these measures by the state government were taken because of the need to comply with necessary precautions that can safeguard residents during the period.

Fatusi said the Committee is currently reviewing existing guidelines, part of which will take into consideration the social, economic and political sector of the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

He, however, advised religious and political leaders and other strategic stakeholders to keep to the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 while carrying out their daily activities.

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, he stressed the need for political parties and other affected stakeholders to embrace other means of convincing voters, rather than encouraging mass gathering of the people or engaging in acts capable of compromising COVID-19 guidelines.

He advised that where the gathering is unavoidable, the proper use of face mask, hand washing practice, use of hand sanitisers and physical distancing should be encouraged.

He also appealed to religious leaders in the state to lay more emphasis on their monitoring mechanism in order to ensure that worshippers adhere to the guidelines while congregating.

Fatusi who commended religious leaders for their cooperation since the outbreak of the disease in the state charged them to always abide by the rules and regulations laid down by the government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, who was represented by Mrs Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare said about 1539 people had contracted coronavirus with about 30 death recorded in the state, while most of the patients treated had been discharged.

