Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has promised to offset the outstanding salaries and allowances of visiting lecturers of the state university.

The governor also promised to ensure his administration works in synergy with the management of the University for the purpose of educational advancement in the state.

He stated this in his remarks while addressing the management of Sokoto State University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bashir Garba, who paid him a courtesy visits following his assumption of office as the governor of the state.

“My administration will always provides a conducive atmosphere for the school to continue to excel”

The governor however promised to have a one on one discussion with the Vice Chancellor of the University on the best way forward to address the outside salaries and allowances of both the visiting lecturers and sabbatical staffs.

Earlier in his remarks, the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Bashir Garba, congratulate the governor for his emergence as the new governor of the state and for obtaining the highest educational qualifications of Doctorate Degree from Nasarawa State university.

He said the Sokoto State University which started operations about ten years ago with about 800 students now has a population of about 9,000 students in it’s register.

“The school started with three facilities and 23 programmes but now boast of four faculties with 35 undergraduate studies.

“The school also currently having total number of 39 Post graduate programmes with about 400 pioneer students.

“Sokoto State University is in second stage of development as we just complete the building of two faculties of Engineering and that of Agriculture science with another two faculties building at advance stage of completion”

He said the state is lacking behind in both Engineering and Technology development in the state, hence the needs to develop the two new additional faculties to bridge the already existing gap.





