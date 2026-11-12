Aliyu commends City Boy Movement, donates vehicles to coordinators

Sokoto State governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has commended the City Boy Movement for its initiative to empower Nigerian youths, promote their participation in governance and connect them with government programmes and opportunities across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Governor Aliyu gave the commendation when he received the initiator of the movement, Seyi Tinubu, alongside other members of its leadership, during a visit to Sokoto.

Describing the initiative as timely, the governor said young people must be adequately informed about government policies, programmes and opportunities to enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He stressed that youth empowerment must go beyond political mobilisation to include education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and access to opportunities capable of improving their livelihoods.

Governor Aliyu also underscored the need to create greater awareness of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly government interventions designed to improve the economic and social wellbeing of young Nigerians.

As part of his support for the movement, the governor announced the donation of official vehicles to its state director, state coordinator, state woman leader and coordinators in the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said the gesture was aimed at strengthening the movement’s operational capacity, facilitating grassroots mobilisation and enabling its leaders to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development and empowerment and urged the movement’s leadership to strengthen its structures at the zonal, state and local government levels to ensure that its objectives reach young people across the country.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, described the organisation as a platform established to inform, engage, empower and mobilise young Nigerians for active participation in governance and national development.

Shoga explained that the movement was conceived to create a stronger connection between young people and the government by ensuring they are adequately informed about policies, programmes and opportunities available to them.