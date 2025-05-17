Ali Odefa has no legal standing to convene zonal meeting — South-East PDP

The National Vice Chairman (NVC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Hon. Chidiebere Goodluck Egwu, has called on the party members and general public to disregard any claims or activities anchored by the expelled former South-East zonal chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa.

According to Egwu, Odefa is no longer a member of the party.

Egwu made this declaration on Friday during the commencement of his zonal familiarisation tour of the five states of the South-East, which he began in Imo State.

The new zonal chairman was accompanied by other zonal officers including the Zonal Legal Adviser, Barr. Ukkpai Ukairo, Zonal Organising Secretary, Hon. Mike Ahumibe among many others were welcomed at the Imo State PDP Secretariat, Owerri by all the state working committee members led by the Imo State chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Austin Nwachukwu.

The welcome party also included and all LGA chairmen of the party led by their chairman of PDP Ohaji/Egbema,Chief Emeka Chukwu.

In his welcome remarks, the Imo State PDP Chairman, Nwachukwu thanked party executives for their swift response to the meeting despite short notice, commending their loyalty to the PDP.

In his address to party members, Egwu urged the party faithful and the public to completely ignore Odefa, reiterating that Odefa’s purported authority has no legal or party standing.

Substantiating his stance,Egwu presented several court judgements that affirmed the expulsion of Ali Odefa from the PDP as well as key judgments that nullified the kangaroo congress that Odefa claimed returned him as National Vice Chairman of the PDP South-East.

Egwu stated, “Let it be known far and wide Ali Odefa is no longer a member of this party. Any dealings with him in the name of PDP are null and void. I urge everyone to disregard his claims and respect the rule of law.”

The zonal chairman stated that issues surrounding Odefa’s membership of the PDP was laid to rest on February 26, 2025 by Honourable Justice Hilary I. O. Oshomah in the judgment deliuvered on suit no: FHC/AI/CS/227/2024 which affirmed the expulsion of Odefa from the PDP.

“In order five of the judgement, the court granted an order of perpetual injunction retraining the 1st Defendant (Ali Odefa) from parading himself as a member of the Peoples Democratic Partyand /or as the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for the South East zone of Nigeria and from continuing t perform the roles or exercise the powers accorded to the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for the South East zone of Nigeria,” he said.

According to Egwu, it is also important for party members to know that “the court also restrained both the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from dealing or recognizing Ali Odefa as a member of the PDP.”

He said that in suit No: FHC/AI/CS/2/2025 the court affirmed Hon. Chidiebere Goodluck Egwu as the substantive National Chairman of the PDP, South-East zone.

On the purported zonal congress that Odefa claimed returned him as the National Vice Chairman, Egwu told party members that in addition to an FCT High Court Order in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/325/2025 which barred the PDP and INEC from conducting the congress.

Additionally, Egwu disclosed that an Enugu High Court which was earlier deceived by Odefa also struck out and earlier order errornously granted Odefa in suit No: E/132/2025 thereby invalidating Ali Odefa’s claims to the seat of the zonal chairman of the PDP.

Assuring party members of inclusive leadership, Egwu pledged to engage all stakeholders constructively and work closely with the national leadership, especially the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, the PDP Reformation Committee Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to ensure that members of the party in the zone come together to reorganize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also, in his remarks, South-East Zonal Organising Secretary, Chief Mike Ahumbe stated that that Odefa has continued to flout multiple court rulings that barred him from posing as the PDP vice chairman for the zone.

He criticised Governor Peter Mbah’s open endorsement of Odefa, calling it a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Ahumibe, however, expressed happiness with the emergence of Egwu as the zonal chairman stating that “the PDP is back. We are rebuilding stronger and more united than ever. The wave of revival is sweeping through the region and across Nigeria.”

In his own remarks, the Zonal Legal Adviser informed party members that due to the subsisting judgments affirming the expulsion of Ali Odefa from PDP as well as the court order stopping the illegal congress Chief Odefa had planned, the INEC after reviewing subsisting judgments boycotted the illegal congress.

He reiterated the position of the zonal working committee of the party to galvanise the members in all the five South-East states.

He revealed that the next state for the familiarisation visit is Abia State.