Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment that overturned the Court of Appeal’s decision, which previously removed him from his position as the state’s governor.

Tribune Online on Friday reports that the Supreme Court set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sacked Governor Yusuf Kabir of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 poll.

The court affirmed that he was duly sponsored by his political party, rejecting the appeal that challenged his removal.

In a post on his official X account shortly after the verdict, the governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for his triumph.

Captioning a picture of himself he wrote, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah. – AKY.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’re tired of promises, we want action, ASUU tells federal, state govts

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed displeasure over the state of the nation. It urges the federal and other levels of governments to wake up and provide governance that will alleviate the suffering of the masses in the new year. The national president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made this call in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune when asked to assess the state of the nation…....….

Maritime workers threaten to shut down ports nationwide Jan 9

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a nationwide strike threat scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th. The proposed strike aims to shut down all seaports, jetties, as well as oil and gas platforms across the country. In a statement released on Wednesday, John Ikemefuna, the union’s head of media, conveyed the decision on behalf of the President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju……..

EFCC storms Dangote head office

AS part of its ongoing investigations into foreign exchange allocations to some companies in the country, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its Lagos zonal command were at the corporate headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos, on Thursday...….….…

Tinubu names new executive directors for NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of new Executive Directors in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which are agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.…..…