ALGON passes confidence vote on national leadership

All organs of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Thursday after a closed-door meeting passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the Association under Comrade Kolade David Alabi.

According to Jingi Rufai, the ALGON chairman Adamawa State who moved the motion, the membership of ALGON unanimously agreed to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership at the national level.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, he said, “We remain resolute, committed, united and undivided. Having reviewed some of the issues bothering ALGON at the National level, we have unanimously agreed to pass a vote of confidence in the leadership at the National level. This vote of confidence is being passed by the 774 local governments of the federation.”

The ALGON chairman in Niger State, Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso who seconded the motion pledged the loyalty of ALGON members in his state, adding that the division in ALGON emanated from his state where a chairman declared himself as the chairman of an Interim Management Committee.

He noted that the 24 Local Government Areas in Niger State were in support of the Alabi’s executive while the ‘rebel’ in their midst would be made to tender an unreserved apology to the National Executive Council of ALGON.

Most of the speakers hailed the current leadership, saying that Alabi had fought to retrieve the ALGON House which was almost sold.

While thanking his colleagues for the confidence they reposed in him, the ALGON president promised that his leadership will take ALGON to a greater height.

According to him, “there will be no retreat and no surrender. It is when we have vibrant LG in Nigeria is when we can boast of Nigeria. We want to reposition this institution.

“It is our resolution that we are to change the narrative. We are poised to take ALGON to a greater height.”

