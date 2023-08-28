Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for his plans to build houses for all the traditional rulers across the 13 LGA of the State.

The chairman of ALGON and Executive Chairman of Ezza North Local Government, Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali Nomeh disclosed this on Monday when he extolled the Governor on his projects which are surrounded in the people’s charter of needs centred on the rural areas.

According to him, the government’s plan to build houses for the traditional rulers would uplift the status of the Royal fathers in their communities.

His words “If you visit some of the traditional rulers today, you may not respect them. But if we succeed in building those buildings for them, only visiting them, you will know that you have achieved something.

“As a traditional ruler, Status is a matter of what you are able to achieve. Status is what people see in you and what people see around you. If one is a traditional ruler and does not have a built house, even the subject may not obey him, and may not regard him.

“So what we are trying to do is to uplift the status of the traditional rulers and add value to their persons. And it is so important that somebody who calls himself ‘Eze’ and you know what Eze means in our language, a rich man, who lives in a good house, a beautiful house, a status strata house, that can build his person. That is what we are trying to do. So it is very important. It is of good use. It is very important for a big man to live in a good house”. He said

Ezza North council boss also commended the governor for the approval of 2 kilometres of road construction in all the communities within the State.

According to him, the efforts will bring development, value to the agricultural produce and other benefits.

His words “Of a truth the previous administration did so much on infrastructure, but if you go through our rural areas, you’ll see that we still need more roads to meet the people’s needs in terms of bringing out our agricultural produce, developing our rural road reducing the influx of our young people into the urban. As you know when we have roads, other amenities will follow, rural electrification will follow, and water will follow. And people can find some skills to do even in their homes. If the governor succeeds in building at least 2 kilometres of roads in 141 communities, that means we have succeeded in developing Ebonyi”. Chief Nomeh said

He, however, urged the people of Ebonyi State to engage themselves in businesses, and skills to become independent with positive results rather than being idle.

