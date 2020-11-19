Alex Ekwueme Hospital offsets medical bills of three indigent women who delivered twins

The management of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, has discharged three indigent women who delivered twins through caesarean section.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr Emeka Ogah, told journalists in Abakaliki that the women are part of the sixteen beneficiaries of the free medical services from the hospital management.

Dr. Ogah, represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Richard Ewah, however, called on the government, National Assembly members in the state and other good-spirited individuals to always visit the hospital once in a while to offset medical bills of the indigent members from their constituencies.

He said: “We are here to discharge three families with six children. We also want people of goodwill to once in a while come to the hospital to assist the indigent persons who cannot foot their bills. But for us as an institution, we will continue to do our best.

“The hospital will continue to provide services whether the fund is released or not. We have discharged about sixteen women since February this year.

“We are here to care for the sick and we squeezed out funds from all areas to take the indigent patients who could not purchase the hospital card but we are discharging them today.

“We appeal to our people in the National Assembly, and state Assembly, philanthropists. Let them come once in a while to show some love to their constituents.

“The bill is more than N200,000.00 each for the drugs, operations.”

Speaking to Tribune, one of the indigenes, Mrs Oluchi Oyibe, from Ezza South local Government, thanked the hospital management for coming to their aid.

According to her, she had spent over one month in the hospital as she is a single mother.

Also, Mrs Ginika Abba who is also a single mother thanked the hospital management for coming to her aid.

The third beneficiary, Kelechi Kiosisochukwu, also thanked the CMD for the kind gesture towards her.

