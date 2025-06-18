ALDG deepens collaboration to promote gas distribution value chain

The Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) is deepening collaboration to promote activities in the downstream natural gas distribution value chain.

This was made known by the key stakeholders from the gas distribution sector, calling for a deeper collaboration to unlock Nigeria’s gas capabilities during the Inaugural Business Forum held in Abuja.

The stakeholders reiterated the need for the industry to prioritise partnerships to collectively focus on enhancing infrastructure, improving the regulatory environment, and promoting commercially viable developments.

The forum, with the theme: ‘Strengthening Nigeria’s Gas Distribution Value Chain: Challenges, Innovations, and the Path Forward’, was sponsored by leading organisations, including Axxela, Shell Nigeria Gas, Falcon Corporation Limited, Tetracore Energy Group, Powergas Nigeria, Entec Power and Utilities Company Limited and GasHub Nigeria, among others.

Speaking, Chairman of ALDG and Managing Director of Axxela Gas Distribution, Mr Kehinde Alabi, emphasised the urgent need to unlock Nigeria’s gas potential through infrastructure development, regulatory clarity, and market-driven pricing.

“The question is no longer if gas matters, but how we unlock its full potential”, he said.



Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented by his Technical Adviser (Downstream), Dr Abel Igheghe, strongly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gas development.



He praised local distributors’ contributions to job creation and energy access while pledging continued policy support.

This sentiment was echoed by Mrs Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to the President, who highlighted the critical gap in domestic gas utilisation, noting that only 30 per cent of Nigeria’s produced gas currently serves the local market.

The Authority Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, was represented by Executive Director, Mr Ogbugo Ukoha.

He emphasised the regulator’s role in ensuring reliable gas supply, efficient infrastructure, and competitive pricing to drive industrialisation and energy security.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Ahmed Aluko, further reinforced legislative support and assured continued policy advancement to attract investments.

Industry associations, including the Nigerian Gas Association, Nigerian Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association, and Virtual Gas Infrastructure Association of Nigeria, united in their call for value chain collaboration to achieve scale and sustainability.

Director of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Mr. Ed Ubong, commended ALDG’s rapid institutional growth and the progress made in gas infrastructure development.

The ALDG Executive Secretary, Mr. Oga Adejo-Ogiri, underscored the forum’s central message of collaboration across government, industry, and society.

“This inaugural event establishes a strong foundation for ongoing dialogue and action to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic gas distribution network, positioning natural gas as a driver of economic growth and energy transition,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

