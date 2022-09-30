Alawe installs Fayemi’s wife as Akorewolu of Ilawe

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has installed wife of the state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi as the Akorewolu of Ilawe-Ekiti in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler who spoke while installing the Mrs Fayemi as the Akorewolu of Ilawe Ekiti, described the governor and his wife as a blessing to the Ilawe-Ekiti community throughout their tenure in the state.

He emphasised that Ilawe kingdom has been enjoying an unprecedented independence under Fayemi’s administration; adding that it was during his tenure that he assumed the prestigious position of Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers where he had a peaceful tenure.

“it was during the Fayemi regime that I was appointed the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers , a feat that could not be achieved for several years by any Alawe because of challenges placed before them by some people who saw themselves as overlords.

“The Alawe specifically mentioned two Ilawe monarchs namely: Oba Afinbiokin and Oba Akinola Adefolalu who suffered humiliation because they were fighting for their rights as well as refusing to surrender Ilawe independence to any overlord Oba elsewhere,” his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi said in a statement.

Oba Alabi commended the governor’s wife for her several efforts to stamp out Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state, praying God to reward the outgoing governor and his wife with higher offices in the service of Nigeria.

Responding, Mrs Fayemi thanked Oba Alabi and the community for the honour and for acknowledging the various interventions of the government in the town.

She said that “With this chieftaincy, I am now an indigene of Ilawe-Ekiti and I will continue to support the community at all times.”

