The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, has commended the Borno State Government for what he described as a remarkable investment in education infrastructure, even as he hailed Governor Babagana Zulum for the construction of about 130 mega schools and sustained efforts to expand access to quality education despite years of insurgency and displacement.

Speaking at the commissioning of the High Islamic School, Abbaganaram Primary School and Muna Koreri Primary and Junior Day Secondary School in Maiduguri, the minister said the scale of investment in education across Borno reflected purposeful leadership and a determination to restore dignity to learners through safe, modern and conducive learning environments.

The Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the minister, Mr Ikharo Attah, in a statement on Wednesday, quoted Alausa as saying that the provision of quality school infrastructure was fundamental to building confidence in learners, improving educational outcomes and preparing young people for meaningful contributions to society.

He described Borno’s progress over the past seven and a half years as exceptional, observing that the state’s commitment to education, healthcare and social protection reflected a development-focused approach to governance.

He stressed that children should not be made to learn in dilapidated classrooms or environments lacking basic facilities, noting that the quality of the learning environment was central to nurturing responsible, capable and productive citizens.

The minister said the achievements recorded in Borno aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s education reform priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which places human capital development, access to quality education, foundational learning, digital literacy, skills development and addressing the out-of-school children challenge at the centre of national development.

He cited the reported increase in enrolment from about 700,000 to 1.8 million learners in basic and senior secondary education as a significant milestone, noting that expanding access across all levels of education was essential to ensuring that more children were not left behind.

He also commended Governor Zulum for his support for federal education initiatives and collaboration with the ministry, describing education as a vital instrument for national security, peacebuilding, social cohesion and economic prosperity.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum commended Dr Alausa and the Federal Ministry of Education for the reforms being pursued in the sector, particularly in vocational education and digital literacy.

He said the Federal Government’s efforts to reposition education and equip learners with relevant skills were commendable, expressing support for initiatives that would improve learning and prepare young people for emerging opportunities.

The governor said his administration was also pursuing education reforms through investments in facilities and programmes designed to integrate non-formal education into the public education system, with emphasis on intensive literacy, digital literacy and vocational training.

He urged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the facilities and assured them of continued government support, including plans to address electricity needs and other community priorities.

Dr Alausa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment, under President Tinubu’s leadership, to sustaining and deepening reforms that expand educational opportunities and improve learning outcomes across the country.

He assured that the ministry would continue to work with state governments through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), AGILE and other strategic interventions to strengthen school safety, teacher quality, foundational learning and access, particularly for girls and vulnerable learners.

He stressed that the priority of the Renewed Hope Agenda was not only to deliver infrastructure but also to sustain investments, strengthen implementation and ensure that more Nigerian children benefited from quality education, with ongoing reforms building on the gains already recorded to achieve even greater progress.