Alao-Akala’s daughter seeks father’s exhumation for DNA test over property dispute

Oluwatoyin Alao-Aderinto, the first daughter of the late former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has approached the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, seeking the exhumation of her father’s remains to enable a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test to establish the true paternity of seven individuals claiming to be the governor’s biological children.

In the suit filed before Justice Taiwo of Court 12 at the High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, Alao-Aderinto is also asking the court to order that DNA tests be conducted on herself and her siblings, including a serving member of the House of Representatives, Olamijuwonlo.

Other individuals named for the paternity test include Olamide, Adebukola, Olamipo, Tabitha, and Olamikunle, as listed in the motion on notice marked I/443/2024 and filed through her counsel, Oladipo Olasope, SAN.

The legal move marks a new chapter in a festering dispute within the Alao-Akala family over the late governor’s substantial estate. Alao-Akala died intestate on January 12, 2022, and tensions over the distribution of his assets became public in October that year.

The conflict escalated when the late governor’s wife, Kemi Alao-Akala, alongside Olamide Alabi, who is believed to be one of his daughters, secured a Letter of Administration from the Oyo State Probate Registry without the knowledge or consent of Alao-Aderinto.

Olasope, in a letter made public in August 2023, warned that the exclusion of the first daughter from the estate’s administration breached moral and legal principles, and cautioned that continued sidelining could deepen divisions within the family and tarnish the former governor’s legacy.

In her fresh court application, Alao-Aderinto requested that the DNA tests be conducted at a court-approved, accredited laboratory, and further urged the court to direct that the results be filed in a sealed envelope and submitted directly to the presiding judge for pronouncement in open court.

Supporting her request with an affidavit and accompanying exhibit, she accused the defendants of manipulating facts to exert exclusive control over the estate—an estate described as massive, with assets reportedly spanning properties in Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, the United Kingdom and the United States, a five-star hotel in Ghana, luxury vehicles, and multiple bank accounts containing hundreds of millions in naira, dollars, and pounds sterling.

Alao-Aderinto maintained that her position is driven by a commitment to ensuring equitable treatment of all potential heirs, including nuclear and extended family members, aides of the late governor who served him honourably, and other individuals who may yet be identified. She opposed what she described as a “winner-takes-it-all” approach allegedly adopted by the current administrators.

She argued that the listing of only seven individuals as legal heirs, without broad consensus on their paternity, raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and fairness of the estate’s administration. Her plea, she stated, is a call for judicial intervention based on scientific verification.

