Alao Akala, Shittu, Adeseun, Ibikunle, Lanlehin present as APC national leadership meets Oyo factions in Abuja

Key figures of the Unity Forum/LAMISTS and SENACO groups of the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were present as the quest for a united Oyo APC continued with a meeting held in Abuja, on Thursday.

The meeting convened by the Governor Abubakar Badaru led reconciliation committee of the APC had in attendance former Oyo state governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala; former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; aide to former Governor Lam Adesina, Fatai Ibikunle; former Senator, Ayo Adeseun; Chairman, Oyo APC, Mr Akin Oke; Secretary, Oyo APC, Mr Mojeed Olaoya.

In what points the likelihood of joining the APC, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 election, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin was also present at the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were Senators Fatai Buhari and Teslim Folarin; members of the House of Representatives elected on the party’s platform; leaders of the party in Oyo state.

However, former Oyo Chief of Staff, Professor Adeolu Akande was absent from the meeting citing being on an official engagement in Owerri, Imo state.

Thursday’s series of meetings saw the Badaru committee meet separately with the Unity Forum/LAMISTS and the SENACO groups before a final meeting comprising the two groups held later in the evening.

The Badaru committee had been compelled to convene the meeting following a petition by the Unity Forum demanding the sack of the party’s executive councils from state to local government levels and reconstitution of what they described as all-inclusive executive councils.

On the other hand, the SENACO faction is backing the Akin Oke led state executive council to see out its tenure, with the fear that such dissolution may create another set of aggrieved persons.

At the joint meeting of the two factions, members of the reconciliation committee, Governors Abubakar Badaru, Simon Lalong, Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Inua Yahaya made appeals to members to consider the gains of a united and strong APC as supreme.

One of the attendees at the meeting avowed that progress was being made at reconciliation of all the groups within the party towards forging one solid structure in Oyo State.

