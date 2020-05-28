Alao Akala present as Oyo APC begins reconciliation of aggrieved members

Move towards reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State started on Wednesday, with Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, inaugurating the Chief Adebayo Alao Akala led committee.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had in March named members of the reconciliation committee.

Inaugurating the committee at party Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oke tasked the committee members to identify contentious issues in the party and come up with suggestions and recommendations.

With Alao Akala in attendance, he charged the committee to propose a mechanism for resolving internal crises and other relevant issues that would help in genuine reconciliation effort.

He further charged the committee to meet with all aggrieved members of the party including the party’s candidates at the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly and local government.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Alao-Akala assured of the commitment to the task.

He also appreciated the Oyo APC and Ajimobi for deeming him and other committee members worthy of the important assignment of party reconciliation.

The committee thereafter went into a closed-door meeting.

Other committee members inaugurated are Prince Gbade Lana, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Pa Akin Ojebode, Alhaji Laide Abass, Prof Dibu Ojerinde, Senator Teslim Folarin, Honourable Segun Odebunmi, Honourable Niran Alarape

Also included in the committee are executive council members of the party, Mr Mojeed Olaoya; State Youth Leader, Mr Isiaka Areokuta; Women leader, Mrs Mabel Williams; senatorial leaders: Chief S.M Akindele, Prince Adefisiye Adekanye and Alhaji Rasaq Arikewuyo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Plans Staggered Re-Opening Of Schools

THE Federal Government has revealed that it may stagger re-opening of schools across the country as it plans to roll out comprehensive measures for safety. Minster of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Wednesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Longest Viability Period Of Virus In Patient Is 10 Days — NCDC

The longest viability period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient would be 10 days, according to a new study by infectious diseases experts in Singapore. The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media… Read full story

Cold: Why You Must Test For COVID-19 At Once

WHEN the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, public health officials told the world to watch out for its telltale symptoms: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. But as the virus spread across the globe, researchers are getting a better understanding of how these symptoms: headache, chill or sore throat… Read full story