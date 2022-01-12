Alao-Akala, man of the people, pragmatic leader ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State on the death of a former Governor of the state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, who passed on Wednesday, aged 71 years.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Fayemi said the late Otunba Alao-Akala was a colourful politician, pragmatic leader and a man of the people in and out of office.

Fayemi said he was shocked by the death of the former governor, noted that he was in his usual high spirit during their last meeting and did not bear any sign of illness.

The Ekiti State Governor described the late Alao-Akala as an apostle of politics without bitterness and a leader whose interaction, influence and network cut across political divides.

He noted that the late Otunba Alao-Akala played a prominent role in ensuring peace returned to the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as inter-party harmony in the State.

According to Governor Fayemi, the late Otunba Alao-Akala’s life was defined by service to the people first as a police officer, rising to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, and later as a politician, public servant and elder statesman whose doors were always open to the common man.

He said the demise of the late Oyo State helmsman amounted to a double blow for the people of Ogbomosho, his home town, who were still mourning their late monarch, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, who passed barely one month ago.

Governor Fayemi hailed Alao-Akala’s achievements as Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government, and later as Oyo State Deputy Governor before Governor, adding that the deceased left legacy projects across the length and breadth of the Pacesetter State and was famous for empowering the youths, women and the poor during his tenure.

“Otunba Alao-Akala’s death came as a shock. We shall miss his amiable personality, wittiness and dynamism.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State, members of Alao-Akala family, his political associates and pray that God would grant him eternal rest,” the statement added.

