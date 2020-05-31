Alao Akala economical with the truth while he was my deputy ― Ladoja

Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja has chided his erstwhile deputy, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala for being economical with the truth in alleging that he was worse than a spare tyre and not allowed to function.

Alao-Akala, in an interview, had insinuated that Ladoja did not allow him to perform his constitutional duties while they were both Governor and Deputy between 2003 and 2007.

Ladoja through his media aide, Mr Lanre Latinwo, described Alao Akala’s claims as figment of his imagination, utterly untrue mischievous and misleading.

In the statement, Ladoja pointed out that Alao Akala was assigned the responsibilities of local government affairs and monitoring of parastatals in the state.

‘’The claims that Alao-Akala was not allowed to perform while in Office as Deputy to Senator Ladoja, is a figment of his imagination because as a one-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the former governor is adequately equipped with the law.

‘’Alao-Akala was just being economical with the truth because he was presenting to the public a different scenario as against what really took place when he was Deputy

to Senator Ladoja.

“At 70, why is Otunba Akala trying to rewrite history by telling what can be best described as white lies.”

On the aftermath of the impeachment saga, the statement explained that Ladoja only shed responsibilities off Alao Akala when he became the governorship candidate of the PDP to allow him focus on his campaign.

“To allow him to focus on his electioneering, then Governor Ladoja shed the assignments given to him (Alao-Akala) in order to focus on his campaign,” the statement said.

