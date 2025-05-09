Alake names Billy Umar as Asiwaju Iyamokun Egbaland

Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has appointed a United States-based humanitarian, Mrs. Billy Umar Garba, as the Asiwaju Iyamokun of Egbaland.

In a letter addressed to the recipient obtained by Tribune Online recently, the monarch described the appointment as an honour in recognition of her invaluable services to Egbaland, particularly and Nigeria generally.

Oba Gbadebo emphasised the areas of Entrepreneurship and Human Capital Development as distinguishing factors.

Detailing the duties and obligations of the title, he asked her to seek at all times the overall interest of Egbaland and Egba people, including paying visits to the Alake at the palace regularly and giving advice touching on the cultural, economic and social development of Egbaland to the Alake.

Adedotun added that she would defend, respect, honour, and support the institution of chieftaincy in Egbaland and to co-operate with and assist all Obas, General Title Chiefs and all other chiefs in the performance of their duties and execution of projects that will benefit Egba people.

The monarch noted that she would accompany him to important functions in and out of the Egbaland at his requests.

