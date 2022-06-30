Alake lauds transport company, MAX, over creation of 10,000 jobs

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has lauded the management of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) for the proposed creation of 10,000 jobs through the transport company.

The monarch said this while receiving the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro, at his palace in Abeokuta, on Thursday. He noted that the efforts of the company would further boost job creation in the state.

Oba Gbadebo described the development as noble opportunity for residents of Abeokuta, in particular, and Ogun State in general.

“I am impressed that some young men who have good ideas are implementing these ideas to generate employment for our people.

“This initiative is very impressive and I will do everything possible to ensure that the operations in Abeokuta will be favourable for you.

“Helping people who could not afford to buy machines on their own, while you also allow them to pay in part is laudable. You also said that you will allow them to ride and make money freely on Saturdays and Sundays. Your company will go from where it is to something that investors will seek after,” he affirmed.

Adetayo explained that MAX is a company that operates a lease-to-own framework for transport operators to collect vehicles and motorcycles on lease and pay in instalment until it becomes theirs.

He added that the organisation offers a wide range of financial protection that covers loss or damage to vehicles.

Bamiduro explained that MAX is on a journey to move transportation from petrol engines to electric-powered mobility.

He said, “We are bringing the future of mobility to Nigeria here, specifically to Abeokuta, to make sure that our people can benefit from the most advanced mobility technology.

“For Ogun State, we should be able to support over 10,000 transport operations and commercial drivers by the first year.

“It’s a very simple process and also very transparent process. Anybody from anywhere can apply as long as you are a lawful resident of Abeokuta and law-abiding then you will have an opportunity. You can come into our office to take a simple test. We are trying to see whether you actually know how to drive properly.

“As the Alake said, we are very concerned about the security of the people in this city. Therefore it is important that everyone has the licenses required by government to be able to operate, and that you also know how to drive and understand traffic laws. The second part is that you need to have a guarantor.

“Drive now pay later is open to private users also. The payment is between 12 months, one year and 18 months. It depends on the kind of vehicle it is.”