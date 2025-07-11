Alake gives ministry’s staff, directors one-week ultimatum to embrace technology

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has given his ministry’s staff and directors a one-week ultimatum to embrace technology or risk being left behind.

The Minister while delivering his keynote address on Friday at the Ministerial Retreat in Abuja made this declaration while discussing the challenges facing the ministry and the need for digitisation.

Acording to Alake, the ministry has been facing administrative challenges due to the lack of tech savviness among some staff members.

He noted that he has been receiving memos and signing files, but with the new system, things have changed.

“I’ve not been receiving memos,” he said. “And I noticed that I’ve not been signing files like I used to. That means I’m not improving, and implications are that we are losing.”

Alake warned that any staff member or director who fails to adapt to the new system and technology within one week will be expected to “look elsewhere.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria establishes solid minerals company to attract foreign direct investment

He emphasized the importance of being tech-savvy in today’s world and the need for the ministry to move with the times.

Alake’s ultimatum to embrace technology is seen as a bold move to modernize the ministry and improve its efficiency.

The minister’s harped on technology is part of a broader effort to reform the ministry and make it more effective. By embracing digital tools and processes,

Alake hopes to streamline operations, reduce bureaucracy, and improve decision-making. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the ministry’s ability to deliver services to the public.

Alake’s leadership style is characterized by a focus on results and a willingness to take tough decisions.

His ultimatum to staff and directors reflects his commitment to driving change and ensuring that the ministry is equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

As the ministry moves forward with its digitization efforts, it will be interesting to see how staff and directors respond to the challenge.

Alake’s ultimatum on the ministry’s staff and directors remains to be seen. However, it is clear that the minister is determined to drive change and ensure that the ministry is equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world.

With a focus on technology and innovation, the ministry is poised to take a major step forward in its development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE