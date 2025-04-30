Alake charges NIPSS to craft policies for mental attitude regeneration

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has tasked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) with crafting policies aimed at reshaping the mental attitude of Nigerians, describing it as fundamental to nation-building and sustainable development.

Receiving NIPSS Course 47 (2025) participants in his office, Dr. Alake praised the institute as Nigeria’s policy think tank, emphasizing the need for it to lead a shift in national mindset that would foster more effective policy implementation and accountability.

“We’ve had several development plans over the years, but implementation has often been fragmented,” the Minister noted. “NIPSS was established as a hub of intellectualism into the art of governance, yet a gap remains—perhaps because public officials don’t fully engage with its recommendations, or the institute isn’t articulating its ideas clearly enough for practical adoption.”

Turning to the mining sector, Dr. Alake lamented the decades-long neglect of solid minerals, which allowed illegal operators to drain the nation of valuable resources. However, he stated that under the Tinubu administration, this narrative is changing.

He highlighted recent milestones, including the work of the mining marshals who, within a year of operations, have arrested over 300 illegal miners, initiated the prosecution of approximately 150 suspects—including foreign nationals—and recovered 98 illegal mining sites. Nine convictions have also been secured.

Alake further noted that the ministry’s non-coercive policy to combat illegal artisanal mining has led to the formation of over 250 cooperatives. These have helped formalize artisanal miners, enhance government oversight, and increase revenue generation through royalties.

Emphasizing the importance of a national mindset shift, the Minister said:

“Once the mental attitude is wrong, nothing else can be right. What the president is doing now is to stop the bleeding—plugging systemic leakages through critical reforms aimed at long-term national prosperity.”

Responding on behalf of the NIPSS delegation, Mr. David Aloh commended the ministry’s transparency and insight, describing the session as “illuminating and eye-opening.”

He stated that participants were now better informed about the ministry’s activities and that of its key agencies such as the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), particularly in relation to Nigeria’s green economy aspirations.

“ On behalf of the Director-General of the NIPSS, the management and faculties, staff and members of the senior executive, Course 47 of 2025, we want to express our gratitude. We know that the knowledge we’ve garnered from here today will come in handy as we proceed on this course in fulfillment of Mr. President’s mandate”, he said.

