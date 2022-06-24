Alagufon family installs Usman-Suleman as Imam

SHEIKH Asiru Usman-Suleman has been installed as the Mogaji and Imam of the United Families of Alagufon of Agbeni, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The installation ceremony was witnessed by friends and the entire members of the Alagufon dynasty in the city.

The seven branches that approved Usman-Suleman’s installation are those of Shittu Musa Alagufon, Hamza Ibrahim Alagufon, Akande Ibrahim Alagufon, Salaudeen Ibrahim Alagufon, Ashiru Suleman Alagufon, Raheem Suleman Alagufon and Sariyu (Onikanhun) Suleiman Alagufon.

Sheikh Usman-Suleman, who succeeded the late Mogaji Shittu Morakinyo Alagufon, in a remark, thanked the families for his nomination and installation.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and strengthen the unity among the families.

The cleric called for the cooperation of the entire family members for sustainable growth and development.

He said: “This is big task which I am ready to accomplish with the cooperation of each and every one of you because the Alagufon family is known for the propagation Islam. We brought Islam to Agbeni and its environs and we will not hesitate to uphold the legacy that the family has sustained over the years.

“I am not taking my recognition as the new Mogaji and Imam of the Alagufon compound by the entire family for granted and I pray Allah to grant me divine wisdom in the discharge of my duty.

“Alagufon is a big compound in Ibadanland and we brought Islam to this area, Agbeni, redirected idol worshipers to Islam. They are devout Muslims up to today. I will continue in this path and take propagation of Islam to more communities.





“This location is one of the core areas of Ibadan. I will bring peace and unity and encourage our youths to be good ambassadors. I will also approach organisations and politicians to help empower them in innovative ways.”

The head of the Alagufon compound, Alhaji Tunde Salaudeen, congratulated the new Mogaji and prayed Allah to grant him wisdom and knowledge to take the Alagufon dynasty to a greater height.