Aladekugbe charges Christians, Nigerians to unite for Nigeria’s progress

THE newly enthroned Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has charged all Christians and Nigerians to embrace unity, harmony and love, in the diocese and country at large, as it is the only means that can guarantee peace and progress in the country.

Aladekugbe, who was installed as the second Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, made this call during his inaugural sermon, at the Cathedral of St Peter’s Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Sunday, adding that, “the lack of unity even in churches could hinder progress and development.”

Speaking further, he said: “We should delight in each other with mutual endowments, and we should promote each other’s welfare; if we have separate interests the consequences will be very bad.”

Aladekugbe also stressed that disunity cannot ensure true preaching of the gospel, and that Christianity will become a subject of mockery, just as he noted that there should always be harmony in church as dictated in the Bible.

“Also, without brotherly love, there will not be peace in the family, the Church and the society at large.

“Let us come together, remember our first love, let’s make our diocese one where everybody will be somebody,” he said.

The bishop also called for transparency, accountability, truthfulness, partnership, willingness to evangelise and cordial relationship between him and the entire diocese.

“I promised never to disappoint God and let the people down. However, I’m not a saint, so please pray for me that our ministry will please God and the Church. I need everybody’s full support to win more souls for Christ.

“We should see to it that our youths are given prominent places in the diocese and beyond. It is going to be an era of transformation, friendship, development and monumental breakthroughs for the diocese,” he said.

The diocesan bishop also urged Nigerians, especially Christians to be more prayerful and sensitive as they cast their votes in 2023.

The event was graced by dignitaries including, bishops, traditional rulers, captain of industries, among others.

