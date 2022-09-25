Alade-Mustapha advocates financial development skills for better management

The Executive Director, TAM Money Mastery Academy, Temi Alade-Mustapha, has charged individuals to gain financial literacy skills in order to better manage their finances.

Alade-Mustapha said this at the first graduation ceremony of the Academy which took place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the University of Ibadan Hotel and Conference Centre.

She said the one-of-its-kind Academy, dedicated to helping people manage their finances, was born out of the need to mitigate against the mistakes she saw people make with their finances in her 15 years of working in the banking sector.

“Being a banker for 15 years, I have a lot of mistakes people make with their money. Keeping them to myself will mean that I am being selfish, so I wrote my first book, ‘Money Maths’ to help people gain knowledge on how to manage their finances.

“This Academy was set up for three reasons: to raise awareness about the need for everyone to become financially responsible and intelligent; to help founders of startups and emerging leaders access world-class and highly subsidised financial training and to building a network of leaders who are financially successful and working together to provide strategic platform and support to those within their communities through sustainable initiatives, projects and programmes,” Alade-Mustapha said.

She also charged the audience on the need for reinventing themselves and investing in self-development. “Investing in learning a skill or trade is an investment you should consider even now that you are comfortable with your job or your business. What is that thing you have passion for apart from your present job or career? Invest in learning it; get a coach, get a mentor, read, invest your time in becoming better. That may just be your way to another successful career,” Alade-Mustapha said.

In his remark, the Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Environment, Ademola Aderinto, noted that an initiative like the Academy was imperative to helping the government fulfil its mandate of creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, while calling on other individuals to do the same.

Other guests, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Economic Planning, Hon. Kehinde Ogunsanya, charged the graduating students to deploy the knowledge gained from the Academy to create wealth and opportunities for themselves and the society at large.

Some of the graduating students, including Tosin James and Iseoluwa Adeniji, said the 16-week intensive training at the Academy has equipped them with money mastery, financial and emotional intelligence skills.





“My experience has been an amazing one at TAM Money Mastery Academy. I have learnt how to make money, manage money, multiply money and sustain the money. Apart from that, I was able to learn about emotional intelligence, social intelligence and how I can manage people as a business owner,” James said.

Adeniji said, “I got the scholarship to join the Academy early this year and I must say that the experience has been wonderful. TAM Money Academy is actually a home for people because I got to learn how to manage my finances and also how to manage my emotional and social life. “We had so many courses aside from those on managing money. We also had projects and the projects made me see another side of me that I am actually a good leader and that I have the potential to lead and train other people.”

The ceremony featured presentation of certificates and awards to the graduating students as well as other personalities in attendance.

Alade-Mustapha advocates financial development skills for better management

