Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has condemned what he described as the “unwarranted outburst” of a former Minister of Education, Obi Ezekwesisili, against Governor Babajide Sanwo’ Olu’s alleged demolition of dilapidated structures at Alaba Market, Ojo, Lagos, adding that she was unfair to the governor.

He stated that she did not put into consideration, the danger posed by the demolished structures to the market users, pointing out that the Lagos State Governor does not need any further evidence before the recent demolition of the structures at Alaba market.

“After evidence of the buildings with open cracks and sinking foundations, shown on the televisions and newspaper pages for every discerning mind to see, the governor had no faults to have demolished the structures in question.

“The outburst of Mrs Ezekwesili was very unfair and unrealistic and smacks of tribal sentiments.

This is the time for good governance and time for all patriotic Nigerians to unite the country. We should eschew bitterness and pertinence. We should all do away with tribal sentiments,” he emphasised.

Onitiri explained that as an expert in the building industry, such buildings with open signs of unfitness and uninhabitable conditions should be pulled down before it collapses on innocent Lagosians coming to transact business and unaware of the looming disaster.

“Moreover, markets are commercial buildings with heavy human traffic, which should be strong and well fit for habitation and business transactions. We don’t pray for any anymore building collapse in the Lagos metropolis.

“As a prominent Lagosian, we support our indefatigable Governor to pull down cracked and sinking buildings in our markets to avoid human calamity,” he added.

The social critic pointed out that the sacred duty of any serious government was to protect the lives and properties of its citizens, adding that “we don’t pray for any human calamity again.”

Onitiri also explained that there were laws for building construction which stipulated statutory approvals for every building construction.

“Anybody who violates this will have himself to blame. Besides, it’s the duty of the government to periodically certify every building fit for habitation and commercial businesses.

“We strongly advise our former minister, Mrs Ezekwesili not to play politics with human lives,” Onitiri further stated.





