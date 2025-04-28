Alaafin urged to extend hands of fellowship to other Yoruba Obas

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has been urged to extend hands of fellowship to other obas in Yorubaland in a bid to ensure the promotion of Yoruba culture and all-round development of the region.

The plea was made by the National Old Students Association of Baptist High School, Saki, Professor Dejo Afolayan, when the association, led by its National President, Deacon Sola Togunde, visited the traditional ruler to felicitate him on the assumption of the throne.

Oba Owoade is an alumnus of Baptist High School, Saki, and the visit was facilitated by his 1992 classmates.

Professor Afolayan pleaded with him not to forget his alma mater, which laid the foundation for his leadership qualities.

In his response, the Alaafin of Oyo thanked the delegation for the visit, which he said he greatly appreciated. He thanked the school for the moral and academic discipline infused in him, noting that if the school had allowed a carefree lifestyle, he might have gone astray. He promised to continue to admire and work for the progress of the school, promising to come each time the association invites him.

One of the alumni members, an ordained pastor at Gloria Baptist Church, Saki, Reverend Sijuade Okunade, prayed for Kabiyesi, calling on God to endow him with power from above.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of gifts, which included a royal staff and a large hide hand fan to Kabiyesi.

The delegation included other members of the National Executive Council of the association such as Prince Remi Adegbola (General Secretary), Dr Jare Adegbola (3rd Vice-President), Mr S. A. Adeniji (Financial Secretary), Deacon E. O. Ogundiran (Auditor), among others.

