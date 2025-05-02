Alaafin: The undisputed lord of the palace

If all Yoruba Obas truly trace their lineage to Oduduwa, then the Alaafin stands as their patriarch, not merely by tradition, but by ancestral authority, for all time.

Don’t blame the Alaafin for his towering place in Yoruba civilisation; blame nature for endowing him with a lineage that commands reverence and distinction.

I speak not as a distant observer, but as someone deeply rooted in the royal heritage of Oyo. As a prince of the ancient kingdom, my voice carries a sense of history and responsibility, one that compels me to set the records straight.

A wise man does not waste words on three kinds of people: The fool, whose folly needs no explanation. The know-it-all, who is already speeding toward destruction. The wilfully ignorant, who refuse to learn and must be left to their own path.

So when I see people attempting to ‘peer’ with the Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo, I laugh, not out of mockery, but out of understanding. A Yoruba parable warns: “Do not be angry with one who speaks only from limited knowledge, you may first need to ask whether they know what they ought to know.”

No one can rise beyond the level of their thoughts or the depth of their education. And so, for the sake of clarity, allow me to educate those who may be unaware of what the name Iku Baba Yeye truly signifies.

Oranyan, originally Prince Odewale, son of Okanbi, the only son of Oduduwa, is the progenitor of the Alaafin lineage. Before founding the Oyo Empire, Oranyan ruled as king in both Ife and Benin, establishing an unparalleled legacy. The golden son of Oduduwa, Oranyan laid the foundation upon which Yoruba dignity and prestige still stand.

To compare the Alaafin to other Yoruba Obas without context is to distort historical truth. Consider this:

If a 90-year-old father passes on in the absence of his children, and the eldest driver is asked to watch over the house temporarily, does that make the driver part of the family?

Can one truly claim royal heritage without the ability to trace their bloodline?

And can a servant ever rightfully stand as equal to the sons of his master?

These questions have lingered for over a century, and until they are answered with honesty, no one, regardless of robe or title, should dare address the Alaafin without kneeling first in homage. Oba j’Oba lo! The king of kings reigns still.

And should we be pushed to the wall, the pen is ever ready, not just to write, but to unlock the seven hidden doors of truth long buried beneath political games and silenced rivalries. When the Alaafin’s supremacy was once challenged by schemers, it was these secrets that settled the score.

Latibo sibo?

Shall we begin to open them?

By Prince Lanre Atiba

Atiba is a royal prince from Oyo.