Alaafin stool: Oyo kingmakers make u-turn, present 65 aspirants as against earlier shortlisted 10 for Ifa consultation

Barely 24 hours after the release of the list of 10 out of the 65 aspirants jostling for the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo for Ifa consultation and final approval, the kingmakers otherwise known as Oyomesi have made a dramatic U-turn with the presentation of all the aspirants to the deity for final selection.

This has confirmed the reported division among the kingmakers even though it has been denied.

The Regent and Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1 was quoted in a statement that there were no longer shortlisted aspirants as earlier informed due to minor disagreement among some members of the Oyo Traditional Council ( the Oyo Mesi).

Basorun Ayoola in his directive stated that there would no longer be any shortlisted contestants.

He added that who appeared for the interview automatically qualified for the next level, which is Ifa consultation, after the meeting of members of the Oyo Mesi.

According to him, “whoever emerges among the aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.

There is no rift among members of the Oyo Mesi contrary to insinuations and misinformation milling around. We are as United as ever. Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural. What is important is an amicable resolution, in order not to let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.

The Regent further stated that “none of the Oyo Mesi members has a favoured aspirant, as all the contestants are equal before us. For the umpteenth time, we are conscientious, thorough, not money conscious and greedy.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE